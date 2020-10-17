PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, PCV Murcor's Nonprofit, Donates to Wildfire Relief Fund

Press Releases PCV Murcor Press Release

Pomona, CA, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Over 8,300 wildfires have ravaged California since the beginning of 2020. The fires have burned more than 4 million acres and destroyed at least 8,819 structures. The California Community Foundation supports victims of the wildfires by providing shelter, food, and other basic needs.To help with disaster relief, PCV Murcor's nonprofit organization, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, has donated to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund. The Fund supports both mid-term to long-term recovery efforts for those affected by California wildfires."Since CCF started the Wildfire Relief Fund in 2003, they've granted more than $24 million to support relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of devastating California wildfires. By PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope making a donation, we are helping the affected communities get the assistance they need," said Candy Sirirotpiboon, PCV Murcor's Sr. Manager of Client Relations.PCV Murcor is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with more than 35 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers.

