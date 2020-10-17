Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

Receive press releases from ImpactQA: By Email RSS Feeds: ImpactQA Offers Advanced Software Testing Services Post COVID-19 World

ImpactQA strives to adapt and become the most valuable and impactful software testing company tackling remote and on-demand QA services.

New York, NY, October 17, 2020 --(



The CEO of ImpactQA, Jyoti Prasad Bhatt (JP) reflected directly on the new strategic orientation of ImpactQA and stated positively that, "As the world grapples with the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, we join hand in hand with our clients as they have been our formidable strength in the times of crisis. The world of business would go through massive changes in the time's post-COVID-19 and we are ready to help business owners adapt to the changing market dynamics effectively with our services."



With the enforcement of social distancing, periodic lockdowns and new work normal, several industries are cutting back on their digital workforce, but ImpactQA is building talent in the critical times of COVID-19. ImpactQA has a history of delivering custom-made QA solutions to SMEs and Fortune 500 companies and have gained expertise in offering multiple services like QA Consulting, Software Testing, QA Outsourcing (onshore, nearshore and offshore), Quality Assurance, and Full-Life Cycle Testing to more than 400+ global customers.



Since the firm’s inception, the team has been catering to various industries like BFSI, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail & eCommerce, eLearning, etc. providing them solutions around digital transformation, cloud testing, automation and performance engineering, security testing, AI / ML testing and IoT Testing.



About ImpactQA



ImpactQA is an independent global leader in software testing and QA consulting. Headquartered in New York, the company has delivery centres in the US, UK, India and Germany. Empowered by 10 years of excellence, the company delivers full-cycle software testing services to SMEs & Fortune 500 companies. New York, NY, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While the pandemic continues to peak around the corner, ImpactQA, a trusted software testing partner emerged as a global leader and successfully transitioned to 100% remote working, which allowed the enterprise to ensure business continuity and digital transformation in place.The CEO of ImpactQA, Jyoti Prasad Bhatt (JP) reflected directly on the new strategic orientation of ImpactQA and stated positively that, "As the world grapples with the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, we join hand in hand with our clients as they have been our formidable strength in the times of crisis. The world of business would go through massive changes in the time's post-COVID-19 and we are ready to help business owners adapt to the changing market dynamics effectively with our services."With the enforcement of social distancing, periodic lockdowns and new work normal, several industries are cutting back on their digital workforce, but ImpactQA is building talent in the critical times of COVID-19. ImpactQA has a history of delivering custom-made QA solutions to SMEs and Fortune 500 companies and have gained expertise in offering multiple services like QA Consulting, Software Testing, QA Outsourcing (onshore, nearshore and offshore), Quality Assurance, and Full-Life Cycle Testing to more than 400+ global customers.Since the firm’s inception, the team has been catering to various industries like BFSI, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail & eCommerce, eLearning, etc. providing them solutions around digital transformation, cloud testing, automation and performance engineering, security testing, AI / ML testing and IoT Testing.About ImpactQAImpactQA is an independent global leader in software testing and QA consulting. Headquartered in New York, the company has delivery centres in the US, UK, India and Germany. Empowered by 10 years of excellence, the company delivers full-cycle software testing services to SMEs & Fortune 500 companies. Contact Information ImpactQA

Sana Ansari

(646) 452-8739



https://www.impactqa.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ImpactQA