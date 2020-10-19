Press Releases Alphaletz.com Press Release

Receive press releases from Alphaletz.com: By Email RSS Feeds: Alphaletz.com Launches Time Saving Property Management App for Landlords

Alphaletz.com today announced general availability of their property management app for landlords from their website and via the Apple and Android app stores.

London, United Kingdom, October 19, 2020 --(



Alphaletz.com simplifies the way landlords manage day-to-day administration with a secure cloud based and mobile solution. Landlords can save valuable time in keeping track of properties, rents, compliancy requirements and document tracking.



“As landlords ourselves, we totally understand the challenges that modern day landlords are facing. After 12 months of development, we’re excited to offer our solution to landlords to streamline the management of their properties and tenants. With a constant demand for private rentals and increased compliance complexity, it’s so important that landlords have cost-effective tools to help them.” – Richard Jackson, CEO, Alphaletz.com



According to Hamptons International research, there were an estimated 2.66 million landlords in Great Britain in 2019, and each has to understand the complexity and cost involved with managing even a single property. For many landlords, the responsibility can seem daunting.



Alphaletz.com provides a better way for landlords to manage their properties. The simple, yet intelligent app helps save time and reduce stress, with information always at their fingertips.



Key features include:



- Property Management in a single place: Easy access to all properties, tenants, suppliers, reminders, documents, and notes

- Dashboard Overview: track all income, expenses, and cash flow with an interactive interface

- Document management: keep track of documents and notes by assigning to properties, tenants, and suppliers

- Notifications: set and receive automated reminders with a dashboard snooze function

- One-click contact functionality to call, text or email



About Alphaletz.com

Alphaletz.com is a globally accessible cloud based online and mobile platform to help landlords manage their property business from anywhere, and from any device. We pride ourselves on providing the most robust tools to owners and property managers while making our platform simple, intelligent, and easily accessible.



Claim your free trial: https://app.alphaletz.com/app/login/signup



For media queries, please contact lindsey@alphaletz.com



https://www.facebook.com/alphaletz/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/

https://www.instagram.com/alphaletz/

https://twitter.com/AlphaLetz London, United Kingdom, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alphaletz.com today announced general availability of their property management app for landlords from their website and via the Apple and Android app stores.Alphaletz.com simplifies the way landlords manage day-to-day administration with a secure cloud based and mobile solution. Landlords can save valuable time in keeping track of properties, rents, compliancy requirements and document tracking.“As landlords ourselves, we totally understand the challenges that modern day landlords are facing. After 12 months of development, we’re excited to offer our solution to landlords to streamline the management of their properties and tenants. With a constant demand for private rentals and increased compliance complexity, it’s so important that landlords have cost-effective tools to help them.” – Richard Jackson, CEO, Alphaletz.comAccording to Hamptons International research, there were an estimated 2.66 million landlords in Great Britain in 2019, and each has to understand the complexity and cost involved with managing even a single property. For many landlords, the responsibility can seem daunting.Alphaletz.com provides a better way for landlords to manage their properties. The simple, yet intelligent app helps save time and reduce stress, with information always at their fingertips.Key features include:- Property Management in a single place: Easy access to all properties, tenants, suppliers, reminders, documents, and notes- Dashboard Overview: track all income, expenses, and cash flow with an interactive interface- Document management: keep track of documents and notes by assigning to properties, tenants, and suppliers- Notifications: set and receive automated reminders with a dashboard snooze function- One-click contact functionality to call, text or emailAbout Alphaletz.comAlphaletz.com is a globally accessible cloud based online and mobile platform to help landlords manage their property business from anywhere, and from any device. We pride ourselves on providing the most robust tools to owners and property managers while making our platform simple, intelligent, and easily accessible.Claim your free trial: https://app.alphaletz.com/app/login/signupFor media queries, please contact lindsey@alphaletz.comhttps://www.facebook.com/alphaletz/https://www.linkedin.com/company/https://www.instagram.com/alphaletz/https://twitter.com/AlphaLetz Contact Information Alphaletz.com

Lindsey Moore

+44 333 577 6057



https://alphaletz.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alphaletz.com