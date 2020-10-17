Drone Experts Name SkySkopes #1 U.S. Drone Service Provider

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SkySkopes Press Release

Drone Industry Insights lauds North Dakota DSP for “constantly pushing the envelope” in growth, market share and UAS development.

Minot, ND, October 17, 2020 --(



Drone Industry Insights (Dii) ranked SkySkopes according to the company’s size, consistent drone-industry development, global UAS market-share, growth, public awareness and online presence and activity.



“North America is the second-largest drone market today and will grow to nearly $12 billion USD in 2025,” Dii CEO Kay Wackwitz said. “This being said, we congratulate SkySkopes to be the leading drone service provider in the USA, constantly pushing the envelope and therewith the entire market forward.”



“I’m truly delighted by Drone Industry Insights’ stratification of SkySkopes as the top DSP in the U.S.,” SkySkopes CEO Matt Dunlevy said. “It validates our safety-based approach to the UAS business model and stands as a testament to the incredible professionalism demonstrated by our pilots and staff everyday. I’d have to say this ranking is also born out of the extremely rich UAS ecosystem in North Dakota.”



North Dakota is home to the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) -- one of seven Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) test sites developing systems, rules and procedures to safely integrate unmanned aircraft into the National Airspace System without negatively impacting general or commercial aviation.



SkySkopes is no stranger to awards and accolades. Last year, Frost and Sullivan ranked the company as one of the Top 5 Drone Service Providers globally. In addition, SkySkopes is credited with performing some of the most complex UAS operations possible, including power line stringing in the U.S., as well as offering search-and-rescue drone services.



What is a DSP?

The Dii report is an assessment of more than 750 global companies known as drone service providers.



According to Dii’s report, drone service providers are defined as “companies which use drones to acquire information about an object or phenomenon without making physical contact with the object. Typical outcomes are: aerial images, orthophotos, point clouds, live views, thermal imagery or hyperspectral imagery.”



A Dii media statement also noted:

“This year’s ranking shows that capable drone service providers are located all over the world, not just in Europe, the USA, and China. Moreover, new Drone Service Providers continue to emerge, while established companies continue to grow, which reflects the ever-growing drone industry.”



Media Materials



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tdwV6sVIoVPRx4LJSkiYssJcJMb_ZkXf?usp=sharing



Media Contact



Kasey Gorman | 701.838.2610 | kasey.gorman@skyskopes.com



About SkySkopes



SkySkopes is a professional drone service provider (DSP) that provides innovative solutions leveraging drone technology within the energy industry. SkySkopes specializes in aerial data acquisition using advanced aircraft equipped with cutting edge sensor solutions. SkySkopes brings an extensive background of expertise in implementing critical safety procedures and processes into our workflow for professional and efficient operations for our customers.



The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Minot, ND along with offices in Grand Forks, ND, Fargo, ND, Minneapolis, MN, Fort Worth, TX, and Camarillo, CA. The SkySkopes’ team of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) pilots have extensive training and experience with both manned and unmanned aircraft, and are adept at applying their aviation knowledge to solve problems in real-time under adverse conditions. The company thrives on its ability to solve unique and challenging problems across a wide range of energy verticals. The company also offers OGI inspections, methane detection and quantification, asset inspections with data analysis, LiDAR and magnetometer surveys, GIS integration and services, and pipeline mapping and monitoring.



About Drone Industry Insights



Drone Industry Insights is the leading source for business intelligence in the field of commercial drones. Democratizing drone market intelligence, current trends and future potential is at the core of our philosophy. In fact, we want to help businesses worldwide and across industry sectors to be the best they can be through our drone industry expertise. That extends from drone manufacturers, software developers, and service providers, to clients from many other industry sectors who realize the potential value that drone technology can add to their business. Matt Dunlevy

701-838-2610



www.skyskopes.com



