Young Professionals Network (YPN) ​of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) to Host Próximo Nivel Young Professional Conference Virtually

The conference provides professional development best practices that are culturally relevant while giving local companies the opportunity to recruit and connect with Latino talent.

Philadelphia, PA, October 17, 2020 --(



The virtual conference will include career development workshops, a fireside chat with Jameel Rush, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Aramark and concludes with a virtual job fair. Comcast, Aramark and AmeriHealth Caritas are sponsors of the YPN. As the "new normal" drags on, employers and companies of all sizes will examine and evaluate every aspect of their organizations including their employees. This conference will focus on how young professionals can enhance their skills, stand out and advance even under these unusual times.



“The Proximo Nivel conference is part of our priority to build the social capital of our network,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “With the right leadership skills and guidance to build a reputation for excellence, Latino professionals can contribute greatly to any corporation or organization.”



Committed to giving young professionals the knowledge to get to the next level, the conference will continue with programming around key leadership skills including presentation skills, goal setting and time management. Another goal is to help emerging leaders to develop their personal brand through workshops on networking strategies, articulating one’s value and important tips for financial wellness.



Maria Cristina Rios

215-360-8114



www.philahispanicchamber.org



