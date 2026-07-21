Hispanic & Latino News
Get cultured with news of interest to the Spanish-speaking and Latin American community, focusing on artists, politicians and entrepreneurs of Latin and Spanish-speaking descent. Find information about products, services, resources, issues and policies in the news that are relevant to the Hispanic and Latino community.
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in 2025 by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. - June 04, 2026 - OSI Engineering
Mr Brey Releases “No Es Solo La Piel,” a Deep, Afro-Latin Song About Love Beyond Appearance
Independent Afro-Latin artist Mr Brey presents “No Es Solo La Piel,” an emotional Afrobeat-inspired single that explores human connection, vulnerability, and love beyond physical attraction. - May 09, 2026 - Mr Brey
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
Bravenly Announces Margarita Vargas as President of the Hispanic Market (U.S.), Signaling Commitment to Growth and Expansion
Bravenly Global announces new executive role to strengthens infrastructure, leadership development, and long-term growth within one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the United States. - March 04, 2026 - Bravenly Global
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact Arrives at Miami International Mall to Celebrate Women’s Leadership
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact is a public leadership panel presented by XIMMA Showroom, home to 28 emerging entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Hispanic Women Business Council and Miami International Mall. The event brings together influential Latina leaders in media, business, education, and fashion, creating a dynamic platform for strategic dialogue, community connection, and the advancement of Latino leadership and entrepreneurship. - February 25, 2026 - Ximma Boutique
I Will Survive, Inc. Highlights Veteran Leader Israel Brown and Essayon Construction Group’s Explosive Growth in Exclusive Magazine Feature
I Will Survive, Inc. is proud to feature Israel Brown, CEO of Essayon Construction Group, for his outstanding leadership, veteran service, and community impact. Brown, a decorated veteran, has led Essayon to major recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Southeast Fastest-Growing Companies list (#119) and 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. His story is highlighted in Veteran Owned & Business Life Magazine, Issue 2. - February 24, 2026 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography Exhibition at The Cheech
2026 Chicano Photography Exhibition at the Cheech Several photographs by documentary photographer Jesús Manuel Mena Garza of Fort Worth, Texas, have been selected to be part of an upcoming photography exhibition at The Cheech in Riverside, California. Jesús Garza is a photographer,... - January 08, 2026 - Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography
¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration
Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America. - November 24, 2025 - Hello and Hola Media, Inc.
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure... - August 19, 2025 - Soft Power Voices
GRAMMY®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Unveils Lyrical New Single “Gather ‘Round” Featuring Jazz Icons John Patitucci and Lewis Nash
Gather ‘Round was recorded during the 2023 recording session of the Grammy-nominated album As I Travel. This tune - a medium up-swing - was composed by Donald Vega and inspired by all those joyful, noisy moments with family and friends—the kind where laughter fills the room and love is everywhere. So gather 'round with friends to laugh, talk, sing, and soak it all in. This medium up-swing tune was made to be shared with the people who bring you joy—enjoy! - June 24, 2025 - Donald Vega
Dolmen Achieves Historic 100% in Great Place to Work® 2025, Leading in Global Workplace Well-Being
Dolmen Group., a Colombian multinational leader in urban infrastructure, has reached an unprecedented milestone by earning a 100% rating in the Great Place to Work® 2025 certification across Colombia, the United States, Mexico, and Peru. This recognition ranks Dolmen among the top 10 workplaces... - June 20, 2025 - Dolmen
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
Yalil Guerra Releases Genesis: A Dazzling Live Album Debut as Conductor with the Guerra String Orchestra
Grammy Award-winning composer Yalil Guerra takes a transformative step in his artistic journey with the release of Genesis, a live album that marks his debut as a conductor and the inaugural recording of the newly established Guerra String Orchestra (GSO). - May 27, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
MODArts Dance Collective Presents Collective Thread
MODArts Dance Collective presents Collective Thread - a festival that provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance. - March 04, 2025 - MODArts Dance Collective, Inc.
Criminal Defense Attorney Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez Takes Center Stage in Univision’s True Crime Series "C.D.I."
Univision is shifting gears in its late-night programming, replacing its iconic telenovela slot with an exciting new true crime show, C.D.I. (Código de Investigación / Investigation Code). This marks the network's first-ever foray into true crime, a genre that has been rapidly growing... - February 21, 2025 - Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa finalist in the 2025 NEXTY Awards
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa finalist in the 2025 NEXTY Awards. The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa was announced as a finalist in the 2025 Expo West NEXTY Awards “Spice and Condiments” category. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to industry buyers, retailers, and distributors. Congratulations, Ivan. - February 17, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
2025 GHIRP Spring Festival Fundraiser - United and Standing Strong for Immigrant Justice
The Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project (GHIRP) is pleased to announce the 2025 GHIRP Spring Festival Fundraiser, set for Saturday, April 26, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dan Electro's. This vibrant, family-friendly event will bring the community together to celebrate, raise... - February 13, 2025 - Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project (GHIRP)
Acclaimed Mockumentary “A Day Without a Mexican” Hits Streaming, Timed Perfectly for the Exploding Immigration Debate as Trump Takes Office
The re-release of Sergio Arau’s "A Day Without a Mexican" comes at a crucial moment, emphasizing the indispensable contributions of immigrants in California. The acclaimed mockumentary imagines a period where the all Mexicans in the state mysteriously disappear, powerfully illustrating the profound impact of their absence on the state’s economy, culture, and daily life. Newly re-mastered in HD, the film is available for streaming for the first time at adaywithoutamexican.com. - December 18, 2024 - Xenon Pictures
Publishing Company Mundo Latino Expands Its Services to Include Translation to Spanish
Mundo Latino got its start helping Hispanic authors publish their books on Amazon. Now, the company is expanding their services to help English-speaking authors translate their books into Spanish. - December 06, 2024 - Mundo Latino Publishers
Discover Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024.
Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. The product was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs. - November 20, 2024 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Life's Transformations: The Yellow Butterfly's Lupus Experience
Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation (RKW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting medical research in finding effective treatment, leading to a cure for Lupus, is thrilled to announce the upcoming original performance of The Yellow Butterfly: A Lupus Story Benefit Play. This event aims to... - November 06, 2024 - Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, Inc.
Raúl Bustamante Assumes Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association During the 2024 Annual Convention
Acclaimed hotelier Raúl Bustamante, General Manager of the Royal Sonesta San Juan Hotel, officially began his tenure as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) recently, marking the start of a two-year term at the helm of the organization. - October 18, 2024 - The Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA)
Plaza Las Americas and Telemundo Present Día de Muertos Fest: A Multisensory Celebration Honoring the Dead and Living in Lilburn, Georgia
Plaza Las Americas is bringing the heart of Mexican culture to life with a vibrant Día de Muertos Fest, running from November 1 to November 3, 2024. In partnership with Telemundo, this three-day celebration invites visitors to explore the rich traditions of Día de Muertos, one of... - October 15, 2024 - Plaza Las Americas
South Florida Charity GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center Celebrates Local Young Entrepreneurs and Community Partners at Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala
GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center is thrilled to announce an exciting night of splendor and celebration of its 10-year anniversary with the Annual Young Entrepreneurs Awards and Fundraising Gala, a black-tie and red-carpet event November 9, 2024, at Delray Beach Golf Club. - October 14, 2024 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Zombie Bash - Halloween Fundraiser to Raise Hopes and Homes
Casas Por Cristo and The Camino Real Rotary Club are hosting a fundraiser to provide homes for the homeless. - October 12, 2024 - Casas Por Cristo
Webhead CEO Janie M. Gonzalez, honored with TPPA Gary Brown Service Award, National Diversity Council’s Top Latino Leaders Award, and the HOPE Leadership Award for CPS E
Janie M. Gonzalez, trailblazing CEO of Webhead and Chairperson of CPS Energy, has been honored with the TPPA Gary Brown Service Award, the National Diversity Council's Top Latino Leaders Award, and the HOPE Leadership Award for her impact on the energy and technology sectors. As the first Latina to chair CPS Energy, alongside its first Latino CEO, she drives bold initiatives in strategic planning, technology, sustainability, and community engagement, transforming innovation into progress. - September 28, 2024 - Webhead
Ecology Center to Host Special Screening of “Between the Sun and the Sidewalk” to Support Berkeley Soda Tax
On November 5, it's Berkeley Vs Big Soda…again. In 2014, Berkeley championed the first successful US campaign to tax sugary drink companies and support health equity. In the following years it spread to Oakland, San Francisco, Albany, and jumped states to Philidelpia, PA and Boulder CO. In... - September 17, 2024 - Ecology Center
Deep Ellum Art Event Turns Graffiti Incident Into a Community Celebration of Creativity and Local Talent
An act of vandalism has become a powerful celebration of local art, thanks to attorney and real estate broker Alisha Melvin. After her 26-foot box truck was tagged with graffiti, Melvin chose to turn the situation around by hosting a community art event to showcase the talent of local artists to transform her vehicle into a mobile masterpiece. - September 14, 2024 - Alisha Melvin Esq
Local Mental Health Nonprofit Uses Giant Art Installations in the City to Promote Suicide Prevention Message During Latinx Heritage Month, You Matter or Tú Importas
Healing Communities through Art and Mental Health Awareness Messaging One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes. In 2022, 49,000 died by suicide and 1.6 million attempted suicide. Contigo Wellness, a leading advocate for mental health equity and destigmatization of mental illness in historically... - September 13, 2024 - Contigo Wellness Foundation
Author: Edwina Louise Dorch: Debuts a Multicultural Comic Book Series
Black & Brown Gen Z, is a "slice-of-life" six-episode comic book series written for teens and young adults. The series centers around three main characters, Cash, Saint, and Stormy. Initial episodes take place around Labor Day of their freshman year and continues throughout their... - September 03, 2024 - Author Edwina Dorch
Evan Ceron Launches Tech Remedies: Affordable Antivirus Management Services for Homes and Businesses
Evan Ceron, a seasoned IT professional and founder of Tech Remedies, is excited to announce the launch of his company, which offers comprehensive antivirus management services tailored for both residential and commercial customers. Established in 2020, Tech Remedies aims to deliver top-notch... - August 19, 2024 - Evan Ceron
New Publication: TheJembe Bridges the Gap Between Brands and Crucial Cultural Consumer Insights
The Jembe, a new, one-of-a-kind publication that provides brands access to valuable cultural insights through original editorial content. - August 14, 2024 - The Jembe
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Author Alexander Odishelidze and Carlos A. Chardón Unveil a Stark Warning About Chinese Influence in the Caribbean
As a Wall Street Journal bestseller, “America’s Last Fortress” by Alexander Odishelidze has already influenced the debate about Puerto Rico’s independence. Now, with a new foreword by Carlos A. Chardón, former SBA Director for the Caribbean and former Secretary of Education for Puerto Rico, the book is set to refresh the conversation during the US election—especially around China’s growing influence in the region and what’s at stake if Puerto Rico chooses to become an independent nation. - June 28, 2024 - Bublish
A New Women’s Tackle Football Team in Town: The River City Grizzlies
New to the league, but not new to the game. The River City Grizzlies is an up and coming women’s tackle football team in Sacramento, California. Their goal is to bring back the true meaning of women’s football to the city. “Where football meets community” is a slogan they live by. - June 14, 2024 - River City Grizzlies
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Edgar Family Foundation Supports Underprivileged Soccer Players and Community Development
The Edgar Family Foundation supports underprivileged youth soccer players by providing financial assistance for elite training and travel, developing a dedicated soccer facility in Riverside, and offering scholarships for Arlington High School players. Inspired by the Edgar family's soccer legacy, the Foundation recently raised $3,000 for U19 players to travel to the Donosti Cup in Spain, aiming to break financial barriers and create opportunities for young athletes to excel in soccer. - May 31, 2024 - Edgar Family Foundation
Fleur de Cuisine Continues Expansion with Restaurant and Non-Profit
A Culinary Celebration of Family and Philanthropy, Bringing the Community to the Table with a Heartfelt Mission. Fleur de Cuisine adds restaurant, memoir, and non-profit foundation to their family brand. - May 23, 2024 - Fleur de Cuisine
Verde, the Green Janitorial Company, Teams with Latinos In Action to Sponsor Event with the Janitor Who Helped Launch Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Latinos in Action and Verde Clean Invite Latino Youth to See Richard Montañez, “The Godfather of Hispanic Marketing,” at an Empowering in-Person Event. - April 05, 2024 - Verde Clean
Word Up Community Bookshop Presents Julia Alvarez with Angie Cruz & Elizabeth Acevedo at the United Palace
On April 3, Julia Alvarez will celebrate the launch of her latest novel, "The Cemetery of Untold Stories," with fellow Dominican-American bestselling authors Angie Cruz and Elizabeth Acevedo, together for the first time. The event will be in New York and livestreamed. - March 22, 2024 - Word Up Community Bookshop Librería Comunitaria
Legal Services for Children Awarded $2 Million in MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call
Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced Legal Services for Children as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Legal Services for Children (LSC) is a Bay Area nonprofit providing free representation to children and youth who require legal assistance to stabilize their lives and realize their full potential. - March 19, 2024 - Legal Services for Children