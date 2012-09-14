PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties

"Social Skills Picture Book" Now Available in Spanish "The Social Skills Picture Book" is now available in Spanish from Future Horizons. A dynamic teaching tool for children with autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, “The Social Skills Picture Book” offers pictures of the right and wrong ways to handle nearly 30 social skills, such... - September 11, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates: Highlighting the Program The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Mérida, Yucatan is just one month away with its opening ceremony to be launched on September 19, 2019. This marks the first time Mexico will host the summit in its 20-year history, a recognition of Mexico’s place in the global peace process. - August 25, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Award Winning, "This Boy's Vida: Made in America" to Screen as Official Selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked

26 Laureates Confirmed for the 17th World Summit of the Nobel Peace Laureates in Merida, Yucatan With great expectation and excitement, the State of Yucatan prepares to receive the 26 Laureates confirmed for the 17th edition of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, that will take place between 19-22 September in Mérida, the state capital. The title of the coming Summit is known as Leave... - August 02, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years. - August 01, 2019 - 2BKaribbean

San Miguel de Allende Named Best City in Mexico for 4th Straight Year by Travel + Leisure Readers in 2019 World's Best Awards' Rankings Mexican Colonial City also comes in at number 2 in Best Cities in the World with Three of its properties also ranking across various lists. - July 13, 2019 - Visit San Miguel de Allende

Celebrating Our Immigrant Youth, Community, & Soccer Celebrating Immigrant Youth & The Power of Community Community Supports Unaccompanied Minors on and Off the Field What: Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts their Fourth Annual Futbol con Corazón soccer... - June 21, 2019 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin

BWHI Joins Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Senator Patty Murray to Introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019 Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global

Local Nonprofit Serving At-Risk Youth Through Sailing Receives Tax Exemption from the IRS - May 12, 2019 - Sailing Project Endeavor

Thump Records Announces "Dreamer In California" Single by R&B and Soul Singer Daphee Daphee's harmonic filled single "Dreamer in California" is the perfect song to blast on a relaxing Saturday morning and while cruising down the streets of sunny Malibu. See what the talented soulful singer is up to since the released of her album under the same title. - April 26, 2019 - Thump Records

Bridal & Formal by Sira D' Pion Presenting Designed for the Spotlight Fashion Showcase Grand Opening Celebration Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP

Prospanica Aims to Advance Hispanic Professionals Toward Opportunity Prospanica DFW announced the election of a new board focused on becoming the leading organization in Dallas-Fort Worth to provide a platform for Hispanics professionals to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential. The chapter's next event, a networking mixer open to the public, will be held Thursday, March 28th from 5PM - 8PM at Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse in Plano (Legacy West). Attendees will be able to learn more about Prospanica's programs and future events. - March 21, 2019 - Prospanica DFW

San Miguel De Allende to Celebrate Reign as "American Cultural Capital" for 2019 with Events Throughout Year This is a banner year for San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, as it celebrates its 12-month reign as American Cultural Capital for 2019. The designation is an honor bestowed annually to one city from across North, Central and South America that demonstrates remarkable heritage, culture, and tradition. San... - March 19, 2019 - Visit San Miguel de Allende

Prospanica Houston Recognized as Chapter of the Year for 2018 This is the top recognition awarded nationally by the Association of Hispanic Professionals. - March 01, 2019 - Prospanica Houston

Thump Records Announces "Sabor A Mi" Cover Single by Frenchy Valens Formally known as Frenchy Made, Frenchy Valens is back and ready to showcase her vocal abilities with a soulful rendition cover of the Latin classic single, “Sabor A Mi.” - February 20, 2019 - Thump Records

Bijou Bay Harbor Tops Off Construction at Nine Stories Bijou Bay Harbor, the new luxury boutique condominium developed by Ability by Acierto on Bay Harbor Islands in South Florida, has topped off construction at 75 feet. The nine-story waterfront property at 9521 East Harbor Bay Drive is slated for completion in July 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Bijou Bay Harbor

Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems

New Film Dedicated to DACA Dreamers Dramatizes How Life Can be for Them in Mexico ES Creative Gang, a Multi-cultural Creative Services company and Producer/Director Luis Luna Estrada release “One Night in Mexico” and soon will release “Una Noche en Mexico,” a unique film project producing two films simultaneously in English and Spanish, a creative endeavor 15 years in the making. - January 17, 2019 - ES Creative Gang

NABCEP Registers First Training Provider in LATAM Region Training Courses to Prepare Candidates for NABCEP Certification and Credentialing Exams Will be Offered in Colombia. - December 13, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Launch of New Global Rights and Language Technology Plans to expand VOS DMG’s global business strategy have begun for 2019. - December 11, 2018 - VOS Digital Media Group

Artist Alexey Steele’s "Love My Neighbor" Message Helps to Inspire Puerto Rico Community Devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria Noted Southern California artist Alexey Steele unveiled new symbol for his “Love My Neighbor” campaign developed by his design company Sculptoglyph as part of collective mural at The World 2018 Omai Goodness Tour 7th International Convention "Puerto Rico".The innovative public art project by Alexey Steele in the City of Carson, California was selected as the theme and title of the mural completed by a group of international artists to show solidarity with recovery effort by Puerto Rico people. - December 03, 2018 - Alexey Steele

2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade The 2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival is a free event for the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Community. The event focuses on entertainment, cultural events, food, and the best Pina Coladas. Come and Enjoy the Parade at 1:00 PM. There will be a playground for kids; $1.00 for... - November 27, 2018 - Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade Inc.

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Ron Lopez as Vice President, Head of Product VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. (www.VOSDMG.com), a global technology media company, announced today it has appointed Ron Lopez as Vice President, Head of Product. Ron brings over 20 years of experience to VOS. As VP Head of Product, Ron will be responsible for building VOS’s video exchange, and executing on our strategic roadmap to create the world's best digital video and content buying and selling platform and experience. - November 20, 2018 - VOS Digital Media Group

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

Church of Scientology Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Downtown Clearwater On October 13, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and the humanitarian initiatives it supports are putting on a party in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Osceola Courtyard on the corner of Drew St. and Fort Harrison Ave. The festivities go from 4:00-10:30pm with food and... - October 13, 2018 - Church of Scientology FSO

Latinx Horror Film "Murder in the Woods" with Jose Julian and Danny Trejo to Make Its European Premiere Belgium & Germany to screen Luis Iga's Latinx, award-winning slasher which is becoming a cult classic and breaking diversity barriers in Hollywood. - October 08, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC

Inf4College Moves to Brand-New Office; Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Inf4College, an orientation service that has been helping the Greater Houston surrounding areas high school students and their parents with the college application process for the past six years, has moved to a brand-new location on 612 South Peek Road in Katy. The new office is now officially open... - October 06, 2018 - Inf4College

Florida International University Funds Children’s South America Books This month, teacher and author, Rebecca Hinson was notified by Florida International University that her proposed book series for grades 3-8 which explores six different cultures of South America through authentic art has been underwritten by a U.S. Department of Education Title VI NRC grant. “As... - October 01, 2018 - Rebecca Hinson Publishing

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

Global4PL CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL