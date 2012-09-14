PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Society: Hispanic & Latino News

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity
Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium
CEQ Italia
CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil
Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia
Teatro LATEA
La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire
In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA
Global Wireless Health Limited
Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide
Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited
RE Marketing Corp
RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally
Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets
Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Blue Hemisphere Pictures
Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League"
Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes)
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12
Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School
Sound Royalties
Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez
Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Sound Royalties
Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects
Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions Announces the First Annual Conch Shell New Works Reading Series
3 new plays by 3 Caribbean-American writers. - September 12, 2019 - Conch Shell Productions
Future Horizons, Inc.
"Social Skills Picture Book" Now Available in Spanish
"The Social Skills Picture Book" is now available in Spanish from Future Horizons. A dynamic teaching tool for children with autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, “The Social Skills Picture Book” offers pictures of the right and wrong ways to handle nearly 30 social skills, such... - September 11, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
La Dona Fruit Co.
Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio
Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Yucatan Tourism Board
The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates: Highlighting the Program
The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Mérida, Yucatan is just one month away with its opening ceremony to be launched on September 19, 2019. This marks the first time Mexico will host the summit in its 20-year history, a recognition of Mexico’s place in the global peace process. - August 25, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board
Award Winning, "This Boy's Vida: Made in America" to Screen as Official Selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival
The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked
Yucatan Tourism Board
26 Laureates Confirmed for the 17th World Summit of the Nobel Peace Laureates in Merida, Yucatan
With great expectation and excitement, the State of Yucatan prepares to receive the 26 Laureates confirmed for the 17th edition of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, that will take place between 19-22 September in Mérida, the state capital. The title of the coming Summit is known as Leave... - August 02, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board
2BKaribbean
BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park
The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years. - August 01, 2019 - 2BKaribbean
Visit San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende Named Best City in Mexico for 4th Straight Year by Travel + Leisure Readers in 2019 World's Best Awards' Rankings
Mexican Colonial City also comes in at number 2 in Best Cities in the World with Three of its properties also ranking across various lists. - July 13, 2019 - Visit San Miguel de Allende
weKnow Inc
weknow Inc. Has Recently Concluded Negotiations with Software Giants in Costa Rica to Develop a Network with the Brightest Developers in Latin America
weKnow Inc. is spearheading Nearshore Software Development Outsourcing in association with tech experts from Latin America. - July 02, 2019 - weKnow Inc
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Brings High Performance Australian Motorcycle Tires to the Middle of the World
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin
Celebrating Our Immigrant Youth, Community, & Soccer
Celebrating Immigrant Youth & The Power of Community Community Supports Unaccompanied Minors on and Off the Field What: Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts their Fourth Annual Futbol con Corazón soccer... - June 21, 2019 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin
Black Women's Health Imperative
BWHI Joins Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Senator Patty Murray to Introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019
Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative
AD1Global
AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile
AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global
Sailing Project Endeavor
Local Nonprofit Serving At-Risk Youth Through Sailing
Receives Tax Exemption from the IRS - May 12, 2019 - Sailing Project Endeavor
Thump Records
Thump Records Announces "Dreamer In California" Single by R&B and Soul Singer Daphee
Daphee's harmonic filled single "Dreamer in California" is the perfect song to blast on a relaxing Saturday morning and while cruising down the streets of sunny Malibu. See what the talented soulful singer is up to since the released of her album under the same title. - April 26, 2019 - Thump Records
Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion
Bridal & Formal by Sira D' Pion Presenting Designed for the Spotlight Fashion Showcase Grand Opening Celebration
Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion
TACOTOPIA
Jarritos Joins the TACOTOPIA Tour, a Larger Than Life Playground, Hybrid Amusement Park and Taco Festival Rolled Up in a Funky, Tacotastic, Immersive Experience
The TACOTOPIA Tour Presented by Cholula Hot Sauce and supported by Jarritos opens in Santa Monica, California on May 24, 2019 for a 14-week exhibit. - April 19, 2019 - TACOTOPIA
PIHELP
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP
Prospanica Aims to Advance Hispanic Professionals Toward Opportunity
Prospanica DFW announced the election of a new board focused on becoming the leading organization in Dallas-Fort Worth to provide a platform for Hispanics professionals to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential. The chapter's next event, a networking mixer open to the public, will be held Thursday, March 28th from 5PM - 8PM at Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse in Plano (Legacy West). Attendees will be able to learn more about Prospanica's programs and future events. - March 21, 2019 - Prospanica DFW
Visit San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel De Allende to Celebrate Reign as "American Cultural Capital" for 2019 with Events Throughout Year
This is a banner year for San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, as it celebrates its 12-month reign as American Cultural Capital for 2019. The designation is an honor bestowed annually to one city from across North, Central and South America that demonstrates remarkable heritage, culture, and tradition. San... - March 19, 2019 - Visit San Miguel de Allende
Prospanica Houston
Prospanica Houston Recognized as Chapter of the Year for 2018
This is the top recognition awarded nationally by the Association of Hispanic Professionals. - March 01, 2019 - Prospanica Houston
Thump Records
Thump Records Announces "Sabor A Mi" Cover Single by Frenchy Valens
Formally known as Frenchy Made, Frenchy Valens is back and ready to showcase her vocal abilities with a soulful rendition cover of the Latin classic single, “Sabor A Mi.” - February 20, 2019 - Thump Records
Bijou Bay Harbor
Bijou Bay Harbor Tops Off Construction at Nine Stories
Bijou Bay Harbor, the new luxury boutique condominium developed by Ability by Acierto on Bay Harbor Islands in South Florida, has topped off construction at 75 feet. The nine-story waterfront property at 9521 East Harbor Bay Drive is slated for completion in July 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Bijou Bay Harbor
Tulix Systems
Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo
Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems
ES Creative Gang
New Film Dedicated to DACA Dreamers Dramatizes How Life Can be for Them in Mexico
ES Creative Gang, a Multi-cultural Creative Services company and Producer/Director Luis Luna Estrada release “One Night in Mexico” and soon will release “Una Noche en Mexico,” a unique film project producing two films simultaneously in English and Spanish, a creative endeavor 15 years in the making. - January 17, 2019 - ES Creative Gang
North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners
NABCEP Registers First Training Provider in LATAM Region
Training Courses to Prepare Candidates for NABCEP Certification and Credentialing Exams Will be Offered in Colombia. - December 13, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group Announces Launch of New Global Rights and Language Technology
Plans to expand VOS DMG’s global business strategy have begun for 2019. - December 11, 2018 - VOS Digital Media Group
Alexey Steele
Artist Alexey Steele’s "Love My Neighbor" Message Helps to Inspire Puerto Rico Community Devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria
Noted Southern California artist Alexey Steele unveiled new symbol for his “Love My Neighbor” campaign developed by his design company Sculptoglyph as part of collective mural at The World 2018 Omai Goodness Tour 7th International Convention "Puerto Rico".The innovative public art project by Alexey Steele in the City of Carson, California was selected as the theme and title of the mural completed by a group of international artists to show solidarity with recovery effort by Puerto Rico people. - December 03, 2018 - Alexey Steele
Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade Inc.
2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade
The 2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival is a free event for the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Community. The event focuses on entertainment, cultural events, food, and the best Pina Coladas. Come and Enjoy the Parade at 1:00 PM. There will be a playground for kids; $1.00 for... - November 27, 2018 - Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade Inc.
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group Announces Ron Lopez as Vice President, Head of Product
VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. (www.VOSDMG.com), a global technology media company, announced today it has appointed Ron Lopez as Vice President, Head of Product. Ron brings over 20 years of experience to VOS. As VP Head of Product, Ron will be responsible for building VOS’s video exchange, and executing on our strategic roadmap to create the world's best digital video and content buying and selling platform and experience. - November 20, 2018 - VOS Digital Media Group
Esmeralda Lambert
Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill
Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert
Church of Scientology Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Downtown Clearwater
On October 13, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and the humanitarian initiatives it supports are putting on a party in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Osceola Courtyard on the corner of Drew St. and Fort Harrison Ave. The festivities go from 4:00-10:30pm with food and... - October 13, 2018 - Church of Scientology FSO
REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
Latinx Horror Film "Murder in the Woods" with Jose Julian and Danny Trejo to Make Its European Premiere
Belgium & Germany to screen Luis Iga's Latinx, award-winning slasher which is becoming a cult classic and breaking diversity barriers in Hollywood. - October 08, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
Inf4College
Inf4College Moves to Brand-New Office; Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Inf4College, an orientation service that has been helping the Greater Houston surrounding areas high school students and their parents with the college application process for the past six years, has moved to a brand-new location on 612 South Peek Road in Katy. The new office is now officially open... - October 06, 2018 - Inf4College
Florida International University Funds Children’s South America Books
This month, teacher and author, Rebecca Hinson was notified by Florida International University that her proposed book series for grades 3-8 which explores six different cultures of South America through authentic art has been underwritten by a U.S. Department of Education Title VI NRC grant. “As... - October 01, 2018 - Rebecca Hinson Publishing
Alfonso Lovo
Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017
Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo
REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
"Murder in the Woods" with Danny Trejo Sweeps the 2018 FANtastic Horror Film Festival Award Nominations
Luis Iga's award-winning slasher continues to garner acclaim, as the film scores six nominations. - September 18, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
Global4PL CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine
Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL
Amazing Peru
Amazing Peru is Making a Difference in South America
Getting to Machu Picchu is difficult to reach, but especially if you need help in walking or use a wheelchair. South America may seem like an unconventional choice for disabled travellers, but many countries here, including Peru have made great progress in improving their cities to be more accessible and wheelchair friendly. - September 07, 2018 - Amazing Peru
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 464 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help