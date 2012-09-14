ARI Retail Software Introduces a Pharmacy Management System

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ARI Retail Software Press Release

Ari recommends the cure for managing the pharmacy store for healthier margins.

Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 18, 2020 --(



The success of pharmacy stores runs on the wheels of trust that the customers have on them. Customers interact with pharmacy storeowners for recommendations on the medicine. Customers obtain information from them about the wellness options and medicine brands that can act as substitutes. Therefore, customer loyalty is of utmost importance to pharmacists. This also comes from the effective handling of expired medicines, managing prescriptions based on laws and legislation, and many more situations.



Pharmacy store owners use POS solutions to deal with these situations so that customers are always satisfied with the professional approach and fast services. The POS software must be secure, ensure the management of data on customers' medical history and medicines' details.



Ari's POS software for pharmacies is capable of managing different aspects of the business. It has an intuitive, easy to use, and secured interface that enables quick billing, thus serving more customers. Ari Back-office handles the distribution of medicines, pricing of items, and inventory management. Moreover, there is a real-time synchronization between the two components.



The Pharmacy POS solution is feature-rich. Mr. Jignesh Joshi, the Vice President - Technology and Product Design of Web Masters echoes the same point when he says, "Different aspects of the pharmacy store are manageable by the multitude of features loaded onto Ari's Pharmacy Software. It has the feature to add products by name, generic salt name, type, ingredients, brands, and other criteria. Movement of stock from store to another store or warehouse to store can be tracked. Cashier's work is made easy by adding the features of Search, Product Categories, and Quick Buttons."



Multiple integrations such as QuickBooks, Tally, MailChimp, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Xero are possible with the Pharmacy Management System. While MailChimp is a targeted marketing software program, all others are accounting programs. All these features make it a multi-featured solution capable of improving pharmacy stores' competencies that no other solution can.



A free trial of Ari Pharmacy Management Software is also available for users to check its functionality.



Ari is a product of Web Masters, a multinational IT company with branch offices in the UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, and India. The company offers several types of business solutions such as cloud, ERP, CRM, retail, and many more for multiple industry sectors. With Ari's retail management software, automation and harmonization of business processes become possible.

