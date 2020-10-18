Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Barry Williams, Rogue One, Game of Thrones Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Starship Troopers, Baywatch, Return of "Last Fan Standing," WizQuiz Also Featured; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, October 18, 2020 --(



Then it’s the triumphant (for one smart winner) of “Last Fan Standing,” the nerdy trivia show hosted by Bruce Campbell, on Thursday, November 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ($10 to play, free to watch).



The next, equally geeky WizQuiz trivia with Wizard World’s own MikeGDoesThings on Thursday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. And fans can look for scheduled rewatch parties of select celebrity panels during the week as well.



This is in addition to the previously announced sessions. On Sunday, it’s Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III and Page Kennedy of "Blue Mountain State" at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The “Doctor Who” sextet of Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Nicola Bryant, Sophie Aldred and Terry Molloy bend time on Sunday, October 25, at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m. PT. Then on Monday, Nov. 9, fans can join Pin-Ups For Vets founder Gina Elise and her military veteran ambassadors for a live Q&A celebrating Veterans Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, benefiting the veterans charity.



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Sunday, October 18, "Blue Mountain State," Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III, Page Kennedy, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, October 24, Barry Williams, "The Brady Bunch," "The Music Man," 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, October 25, "Doctor Who," Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Nicola Bryant, Sophie Aldred, Terry Molloy, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, October 25, "Rogue One," Guy Henry, Valene Kane, Aidan Cook, Angus Wright, Russell Balogh, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Saturday, October 31, "Game of Thrones," Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell, Miltos Yerolemou, Murray McArthur, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, November 7, "Starship Troopers," Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Monday, November 8, "Baywatch," Brande Roderick, Angelica Bridges, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Monday, November 9, "Veterans Day Celebration," featuring Pin-Ups for Vets charity founder Gina Elisa and military veteran ambassadors Jennifer Marshall (Navy), Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines) and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force), 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Thursday, November 12, "Last Fan Standing," Game Show hosted by Bruce Campbell, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



