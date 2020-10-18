Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Montaine Community with Nine Fully-Decorated Model Homes

Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Castle Rock, CO, October 18, 2020 --



Montaine’s Vista neighborhood, developed in partnership with Wonderland homes, features one- and two-story family homes that range from 1,960 to 4,250 square feet with hundreds of options for personalization.



The Regency 55+ neighborhood offers four home designs that range from 1,600-2,400 square feet, and endless amenities for active-adult living.



From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.



Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, and miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. It’s only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.



“Montaine residents can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Prices for homes begin in the upper-$400,000s to $1 million.



Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654 or visit LiveMontaine.com.



Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



