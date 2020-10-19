Press Releases Bankruptcy Advocates - Attorneys at... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Bankruptcy Advocates - Attorneys at Law: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: AVVO Names Marcus Herbert 2020 Top Rated Lawyer Award





“It has been an honor to be recognized for the work we do for our clients in Southern Illinois and Paducah, KY,” said Marcus Herbert, attorney. “We specialize in helping those in financial straits, either correct their course or, through the process of bankruptcy, achieve a clean slate to begin again.”



Marcus Herbert co-founded Carbondale's Bankruptcy Advocates LLP in 2009, along with fellow attorney Darrell Dunham. Their firm focuses on debtor bankruptcy work. Additionally, Herbert founded a financial service and bankruptcy law practice in 1999 known as Marcus Herbert and Associates in Paducah, Kentucky. The Paducah office concentrates on bankruptcy and debtor/creditor law.



The recognition of Top Lawyer was issued by Avvo, an online legal resource that was founded in Seattle, Washington by tech-savvy lawyer Mark Britton to provide a free forum for the public to ask legal questions and for attorneys to volunteer their time and knowledge. This forum also helps people find a lawyer. Avvo offers a rating system of the lawyers listed that is calculated using information the lawyer has included on their profile in addition to the information Avvo collects from state bar associations and other organizations that license legal professionals. Additionally, clients are able to rate their legal experience. Here is just one example of what clients have to say about Marcus Herbert:



“Attorney Herbert took the time to answer all of my questions. He has the know-how and confidence you expect when seeking an experienced lawyer and I honestly could not be happier with the attention to detail and professional demeanor he displayed while dealing with my case. He was thorough and went over everything. He is very responsive, and if I could not speak to him directly when I called his office, he would return my phone call the same day. Attorney Herbert knows what it takes to get the best results and he comes through. If you are looking for legal representation he is the one to go to. Very happy with the results.”



Attorneys Herbert and Dunham of Bankruptcy Advocates, work with their clients to get the debt relief that they deserve. They offer a free initial consultation, during which they discuss your situation and make an assessment that fits each individual’s needs.



To learn more about Bankruptcy Advocates, visit www.sidebtfree.com. Visit Mr. Herbert’s Kentucky office website at www.wkybankruptcy.com. To learn more about Avvo, visit www.avvo.com. Carbondale, IL, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Attorney Marcus Herbert, a partner in the Bankruptcy Advocates law firm, has received the 2020 Top-Rated Lawyer award from Avvo, the leader in legal marketing, connecting attorneys with 23 million consumers monthly. This comes on the heels of Marcus Herbert being recognized with the 2020 Silver Client Champion Award from Martindale Hubbell, a highly respected information services company serving the legal profession and public interests since its founding in 1868. Bankruptcy Advocates attorneys Marcus Herbert and Darrell Dunham serve the bankruptcy needs of Southern Illinois offering over 50 years of combined legal experience.“It has been an honor to be recognized for the work we do for our clients in Southern Illinois and Paducah, KY,” said Marcus Herbert, attorney. “We specialize in helping those in financial straits, either correct their course or, through the process of bankruptcy, achieve a clean slate to begin again.”Marcus Herbert co-founded Carbondale's Bankruptcy Advocates LLP in 2009, along with fellow attorney Darrell Dunham. Their firm focuses on debtor bankruptcy work. Additionally, Herbert founded a financial service and bankruptcy law practice in 1999 known as Marcus Herbert and Associates in Paducah, Kentucky. The Paducah office concentrates on bankruptcy and debtor/creditor law.The recognition of Top Lawyer was issued by Avvo, an online legal resource that was founded in Seattle, Washington by tech-savvy lawyer Mark Britton to provide a free forum for the public to ask legal questions and for attorneys to volunteer their time and knowledge. This forum also helps people find a lawyer. Avvo offers a rating system of the lawyers listed that is calculated using information the lawyer has included on their profile in addition to the information Avvo collects from state bar associations and other organizations that license legal professionals. Additionally, clients are able to rate their legal experience. Here is just one example of what clients have to say about Marcus Herbert:“Attorney Herbert took the time to answer all of my questions. He has the know-how and confidence you expect when seeking an experienced lawyer and I honestly could not be happier with the attention to detail and professional demeanor he displayed while dealing with my case. He was thorough and went over everything. He is very responsive, and if I could not speak to him directly when I called his office, he would return my phone call the same day. Attorney Herbert knows what it takes to get the best results and he comes through. If you are looking for legal representation he is the one to go to. Very happy with the results.”Attorneys Herbert and Dunham of Bankruptcy Advocates, work with their clients to get the debt relief that they deserve. They offer a free initial consultation, during which they discuss your situation and make an assessment that fits each individual’s needs.To learn more about Bankruptcy Advocates, visit www.sidebtfree.com. Visit Mr. Herbert’s Kentucky office website at www.wkybankruptcy.com. To learn more about Avvo, visit www.avvo.com. Contact Information Bankruptcy Advocates - Attorneys at Law

Tom Mitbo

618-549-9800



sidebtfree.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bankruptcy Advocates - Attorneys at Law