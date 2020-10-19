Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

New Book by Claudia Piepenburg: "Letting Go"

Adelaide Books announces the Release of the novel "Letting Go."

New York, NY, October 19, 2020



Letting Go covers a timespan of nearly thirty years in the protagonist's life; she's twenty-five when the book begins and in her mid-fifties when it ends. It deals with the ways trauma affects our lives and how people deal differently with life-altering events, including war; the realization that although we think we know people, even those we're closest to, we don't and never will; the only constant in our lives is change; and coincidences are remarkable occurrences that give richness and meaning to our lives.



Claudia Piepenburg spent much of her career as a copywriter and editor. Letting Go is her first novel. Her short story Where Do We Go from Here won Honorable Mention in the Glimmer Train May/June 2018 Short Story Award for New Writers. In 2019 her short stories were published in Adelaide Literary Magazine, Writer’s Block, Literary Yard and Potato Soup Journal. She is currently working on her second novel as well as a non-fiction book about for-profit Alzheimer’s care facilities.



Available on Amazon



Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



