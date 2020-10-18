PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Bettina Rotenberg - "The Face I Never Saw"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of poems, "The Face I Never Saw."

New York, NY, October 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Bettina Rotenberg The Face I Never Saw hitting stores everywhere now.

"Bettina Rotenberg's stunning rhapsody pieces together fragments of a stifled language. It assembles ambiguous memories of a lost love, twisted stories of an ancient home, a sanctuary. The task is one of reunion. As the work proceeds, it ressembles a pilgrimge, or a quest for asylum, or a ritual of patient devotion. The path is hard: deceitful signs abound, as well as false redeemers and terrible asylums. Sometimes delusions can hardly be distinguished from a prophet's or a poet's visions. All the while, however, a transfigured world is coming together--and the capacity to begin perceiving it, too, as it pieces itself together, over and over, in myriad mobile configurations. Among Bettina Rotenberg's many voices--inspired, sardonic, sorrowful--there is a beautifully forthright one, greeting the future." – Ann Smock

Bettina Rotenberg grew up in Toronto, attended Radcliffe College, studied painting for three years, and received her PhD in Comparative Literature from University of California, Berkeley. She taught art, literature, and creative writing at colleges in the Bay Area, and between 1995 and 2015 was the founding Director of VALA (Visual Arts/Language Arts). She sent visual and performing artists into public schools in the East Bay to work with poets to teach low income minority children poetry in conjunction with the arts. She wrote a book about her work, I Dare to Stop the Wind, which was published in 2010.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

