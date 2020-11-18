Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cyberton Global DMCC Press Release

Receive press releases from Cyberton Global DMCC: By Email RSS Feeds: Cyberton Partners with CyCognito – Leader in Shadow Risk Elimination

This relationship will see Cyberton taking CyCognito to the Middle East and North Africa market.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2020 --(



Compelling challenges exist when it comes to security for most organizations across the region under these difficult times. There has always been the need to gain greater visibility to what is going on within the organization when it comes to information security. To address this need, most of them have deployed a variety of cyber defense mechanisms to safeguard their infrastructure.



One key aspect that gets lesser attention is the attack surface – the collection of attack vectors bad actors can use to compromise the organization and its data. Naturally, the more visibility you have, and the more continuously updated it is, the better it is because you cannot protect what you cannot see. CyCognito is all about visibility and their platform helps you identify, prioritize and eliminate the most critical risks across your entire attack surface – addresses Network Security Risks, Confidentiality Risks, Application Security Risks, Reputation Risks amongst others. The solution leverages CyCognito’s capabilities in machine learning as well as their Global Bot Network to bring you visibility hitherto not possible.



Organizations do not have to go through the hassle of deploying any software or agents – with a mere subscription to their SaaS portal CyCognito could get you unparalleled and constant visibility which will in turn aids security professionals in rapidly remediating what’s most critical to address, and validating those remediations.



“Visibility has been the Achilles heel for most CISOs / Head of Security across enterprises. During the ongoing pandemic, many organizations are having skeleton staff to manage their infrastructure with several working from remote locations – the necessity of solutions such as CyCognito could not be further stressed as it could help organization exercise more control over protecting their assets,” said Jayadevan K, President, Cyberton Global DMCC.



“Our mission is to build the next-generation security risk assessment product category: solutions that autonomously discover, enumerate, and prioritize each organization’s security risks based upon a global analysis of all external attack surfaces, and attack vectors that a real attacker would likely exploit,” said Carrie Roberts, Senior Director Global Channel Sales, CyCognito



About Cyberton

Cyberton is a Value Added Distributor headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, backed by professionals with decades of experience in the networking and information security arena. Cyberton addresses the enterprise and SME markets covering the Middle East and North Africa. We believe in harnessing vendor technologies so as to tailor solutions befitting varied cyber security challenges faced by the end customers – working along with our committed reseller partner eco-system across the region.



About CyCognito

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cyberton, leading cyber security value added distributors headquartered out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates has cemented a distribution agreement with CyCognito – who provides a SaaS platform for attack surface and digital risk protection for large organizations. This relationship will see Cyberton taking CyCognito to the Middle East and North Africa market.

Compelling challenges exist when it comes to security for most organizations across the region under these difficult times. There has always been the need to gain greater visibility to what is going on within the organization when it comes to information security. To address this need, most of them have deployed a variety of cyber defense mechanisms to safeguard their infrastructure.

One key aspect that gets lesser attention is the attack surface – the collection of attack vectors bad actors can use to compromise the organization and its data. Naturally, the more visibility you have, and the more continuously updated it is, the better it is because you cannot protect what you cannot see. CyCognito is all about visibility and their platform helps you identify, prioritize and eliminate the most critical risks across your entire attack surface – addresses Network Security Risks, Confidentiality Risks, Application Security Risks, Reputation Risks amongst others. The solution leverages CyCognito's capabilities in machine learning as well as their Global Bot Network to bring you visibility hitherto not possible.

Organizations do not have to go through the hassle of deploying any software or agents – with a mere subscription to their SaaS portal CyCognito could get you unparalleled and constant visibility which will in turn aids security professionals in rapidly remediating what's most critical to address, and validating those remediations.

"Visibility has been the Achilles heel for most CISOs / Head of Security across enterprises. During the ongoing pandemic, many organizations are having skeleton staff to manage their infrastructure with several working from remote locations – the necessity of solutions such as CyCognito could not be further stressed as it could help organization exercise more control over protecting their assets," said Jayadevan K, President, Cyberton Global DMCC.

"Our mission is to build the next-generation security risk assessment product category: solutions that autonomously discover, enumerate, and prioritize each organization's security risks based upon a global analysis of all external attack surfaces, and attack vectors that a real attacker would likely exploit," said Carrie Roberts, Senior Director Global Channel Sales, CyCognito

About Cyberton

Cyberton is a Value Added Distributor headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, backed by professionals with decades of experience in the networking and information security arena. Cyberton addresses the enterprise and SME markets covering the Middle East and North Africa. We believe in harnessing vendor technologies so as to tailor solutions befitting varied cyber security challenges faced by the end customers – working along with our committed reseller partner eco-system across the region.

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

Contact Information
Cyberton Global DMCC
Alphy Cyriac
+971 4 5208625
https://cyberton.ae

Alphy Cyriac

+971 4 5208625



https://cyberton.ae



