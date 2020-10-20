Kyanite Publishing Selects Urban College of Boston as “Giving Tuesday” Partner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kyanite Publishing LLC Press Release

Kyanite Publishing LLC will be partnering with Urban College of Boston for Giving Tuesday to support the college’s mission and students. Kyanite Publishing will donate all proceeds of eBooks sold through the Kyanite Publishing website to Urban College of Boston during Giving Tuesday, which takes place on December 1, 2020.

Serving a student population primarily comprised of immigrant women in their late 30s working in the early childhood education field, Urban College of Boston has seen the impact of the pandemic and associated economic crisis on its students. “The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the reality that – due to centuries of racial inequity – our students are disproportionately likely to be negatively affected by this profound health, economic, and social crisis,” said Michael Taylor, Urban College of Boston’s President. “Our remarkable, resilient students are persisting to attend college courses remotely, advance their careers, and parent their children through remote or hybrid schooling, while caring for ill relatives in crowded housing and facing job loss or exposure to the coronavirus as essential workers.”



Funds raised through this Giving Tuesday partnership will go directly to support student success through course scholarships and free tutoring.



Daniel Dickinson, Marketing Coordinator, along with Managing Editor, Crystal L. Kirkham, met with staff from Urban College of Boston earlier in the month to discuss plans to help them raise money for their cause. “Helping the community has always been a core value with Kyanite Publishing, we believe that helping others grow, strengthens us all,” said Sam Hendricks during a recent interview.



Kyanite Publishing will donate all proceeds of eBooks sold through the Kyanite Publishing website to Urban College of Boston during Giving Tuesday, which takes place on December 1, 2020. Portions of sales made during the following week will also go towards the initiative. As new partners, Kyanite Publishing and Urban College of Boston look forward to joining thousands of other companies and non-profits across the United States and around the world uniting to raise funds for important causes.



About Kyanite Publishing

Kyanite Publishing was established in 2018 by three entrepreneurs who at their core have valued giving back to their communities. The authors and staff who work with Kyanite Publishing also share these sentiments. The indie publishing company has grown to over one hundred authors and contributors over the years, with an impressive library of books ranging in genre from romance to Sci-Fi and other speculative and blended fiction.



About Urban College of Boston

