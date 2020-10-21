Telgian Announces Recipient of the Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

“It is a great honor to present the Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “We are blessed with hundreds of deserving associates which makes the decision most difficult, but incredibly rewarding.”



This year’s recipient, Branko Mitkovski, is the company’s Director of Information Technology and is a 22-year veteran of the firm. As an essential member of the Telgian team, Mitkovski is responsible for managing the entire IT infrastructure across all offices throughout the country and abroad. In addition, he handles server issues, equipment purchases, software updates and implements switches, firewalls and servers. Although he says, “My goal is always to do my job well enough that people aren’t even conscious of what I’m doing behind the scenes,” his teammates are highly aware of the incredible value he brings.



“I love my job and enjoy being able to help people in any way I can. It truly makes me smile when I know I’ve made a difference to someone, be it large or small,” says Mitkovski.



In addition to Mitkovski, two other finalists were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the company. These include Account Manager Cecilia Lopez and Security Designer John Carosello.



About Telgian Holdings, Inc.



