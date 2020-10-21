Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sardina Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Sardina Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Sardina Systems Joins the Launch of OpenInfrastructure Foundation as a Founding Silver Member

Sardina Systems is partnering with OpenInfrastructure Foundation as a founding member to support the global open source communities building software in production #WeAreOpenInfra.

London, United Kingdom, October 21, 2020 --(



Sardina Systems’ team, with OpenStack experience stretching back to Bexar release in early 2011, amongst the longest continuous involvement in OpenStack development, have extensive and proven expertise with the full software stack, networking, and storage required to build large scale systems extending to multiple sites.



Sardina FishOS, featuring a comprehensive set of management tools, eases deployment, operation, and upgrade of OpenStack powered clouds, improves utilization, lowers costs and increases reliability.



With an increase in enterprise adoption of Kubernetes, the FishOS model of integration between Kubernetes and OpenStack, with Kubernetes managed via OpenStack Magnum, enables enterprise operators to leverageOpenStack’s unchallenged strengths in managing the infrastructure, multi-tenancy and authentication, storage and networking.



Supporting Quotes

"OpenStack is the platform of choice for enterprises to rapidly, reliably and cost effectively deploy, operate, and manage cloud infrastructure. Our mission is to help operators to address the unique challenges of operating OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph at scale and drive down TCO with Sardina FishOS,” said Mihaela Constantinescu, Marketing Director of Sardina Systems.



“It’s exciting to see Sardina Systems delivering the foundational programmable infrastructure via OpenStack integrated with Kubernetes, a combination we frequently hear users request," said Mark Collier, COO of the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "Their involvement as a founding member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation demonstrates their commitment to the mission of our community as a global group of more than 100,000 people building infrastructure software that runs in production, and we look forward to building the next decade of open source infrastructure software with them."



About OpenInfrastructure Foundation

The OpenInfrastructure Foundation (OIF) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of nearly 100,000 individuals in 190+ countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, network functions virtualization (NFV), CI/CD and container infrastructure. Staying true to its mission of helping people build and operate open infrastructure, OIF hosts open source projects that contribute to the advancement of today’s infrastructure.



About Sardina Systems

Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



