William Peace University, Campbell Law School Partner to Create Accelerated Dual Degree

William Peace University and Campbell Law School have partnered to create an accelerated dual degree option for students seeking to earn undergraduate and juris doctor degrees. Under the 3+3 accelerated dual degree program, William Peace University (WPU) students can earn an undergraduate degree and a juris doctor from Campbell Law in six years rather than seven, saving both time and money. Both institutions are located in Raleigh, NC.

Raleigh, NC, October 21, 2020 --(



A student enrolled in the 3+3 program will spend three years at WPU, completing general education requirements and the coursework for their major. In their fourth year, the student will begin study at Campbell Law, and the credits earned during that year will complete their undergraduate degree while counting towards the law degree. Students can continue to live on campus at WPU during this fourth year.



There are a wide variety of majors including BA in Criminal Justice and the BA in Political Science and BA in Pre-Law offered at WPU that students could enroll in to participate in the 3+3 program.



“This is a unique pathway for the top William Peace University students to focus on law school early in their collegiate careers,” said Campbell Law Dean J. Rich Leonard.



WPU has a proven track record of preparing students for success in law school, according to Elizabeth Kusko, Associate Professor of Political Science and Program Director for Criminal Justice, Political Science, and Pre-Laws and the WPU pre-law advisor. “We are thrilled with the William Peace University and Campbell University Law School articulation agreement. Throughout my time here, I have seen many WPU students excitedly apply to Campbell Law, attracted to their outstanding and nationally-recognized program and also to the familiar, downtown Raleigh location. To be able to complete both a Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor degree in six years is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to navigating this journey with future WPU and CU graduates and lawyers.”



William Peace University and Campbell Law School share many characteristics that make this partnership attractive to students. Both institutions offer small class sizes and supportive faculty, along with all the benefits of their location in the heart of North Carolina’s capital city.



Monique Delage

919-508-2306



www.peace.edu



