Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Multiple Georgia Self Storage Facilities

Sauls Storage Group, the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering the state of Georgia have had two recent closings, A Quality Storage in Douglasville, GA and Sunset Storage in Jesup, GA.

Carrollton, GA, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sauls Storage Group, the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering the state of Georgia have had two recent closings, A Quality Storage in Douglasville, GA and Sunset Storage in Jesup, GA. They have managed to complete these deals in spite of the COVID related challenges every industry has experienced this year.

A Quality Storage on Fairburn Road consists of over 28,000 square feet of storage and 8,000 square feet of retail space with room for expansion. The buyer was traditionally a "multi-family investor" but has crossed-over to the storage asset class. The attraction to this asset class continues to be its resilience in various economic conditions, the minimum plumbing fixtures, and an easier eviction process. A Quality Storage will now be managed by a third-party management company and the facility will continue to offer rental trucks.

Sauls Storage Group, LLC and Weaver Realty Group, Inc. joined forces to successfully sell the Sunset Storage Portfolio in Jesup, GA. This value-add transaction was purchased by an independent investor with an existing understanding of marketing and operations for a self-storage portfolio. These three facilities offer a combined total of 420 units and 48,000+ square feet of climate and non-climate self-storage units.

Argus Broker Affiliates are seeing that the buyer appetite is holding strong, whether it's in a market similar to Douglasville with over 43,000 people in three miles or the Jesup portfolio with approximately 10,000 people in a three mile radius. It continues to be clear that the self-storage industry is doing better than most commercial real estate. Sauls Storage Group welcomes your call to discuss what strategy and timing would maximize your asset portfolio valuations.

Sauls Storage Group LLC is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate company representing the state of Georgia. The team, Luke Sauls, Jane H. Sauls, CCIM and Mike Patterson, CCIM can be reached at 770-841-4591. Weaver Realty is the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate covering the state of Florida. Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com

