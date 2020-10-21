Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Receive press releases from Transfinder: By Email RSS Feeds: Transfinder Releases Its CARES Act Incentive

Schenectady, NY, October 21, 2020 --(



CARES stands for Client Aid Relief for (r)Evolutionary Software. For as little as $4,995, districts can get started with Transfinder’s industry leading Routefinder PLUS software. Routefinder PLUS is the browser-based routing software that utilizes Transfinder’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence Optimization (AIO) that builds the safest routes and bus stops in school transportation.



PLUS has proven to be critical software used by schools from coast-to-coast who are dealing with complex routing needs as districts have adopted a number of complex schedules, including multiple tiers, A/B days and hybrid schedules of in-person and virtual instruction. PLUS assists districts with formulating multiple “what if” scenarios. PLUS also offers Smart Routing and Flexible Routing, giving users the ability to define custom maneuvers, travel regions and curb approaches. And since PLUS is browser-based, routers can access the software anywhere they have internet access.



One key aspect to the CARES Act is that it provides districts with the ability to make flexible payments while gaining immediate access to Routefinder PLUS.



“We speak with schools every day and we know man have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic. Budgets are in disarray,” Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said. “That led us to create our own relief package, helping districts access our innovative software for as low as $4,995. With this CARES Act, we are truly investing in schools.”



Routefinder PLUS received the Most Innovative Software last month at the Bus Technology Summit, voted on by 1,2500 attendees. Transfinder is also known for its award-winning customer service.



Districts interested in participating in the Transfinder CARES Act must themselves act by Dec. 31, 2020. To get started, call 800-373-3609.



About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Schenectady, NY, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Transfinder Corp. has released its own CARES Act designed to help schools overcome budgetary challenges caused by the pandemic by reducing the cost to access its award-winning software and deferring payments until July 2021.CARES stands for Client Aid Relief for (r)Evolutionary Software. For as little as $4,995, districts can get started with Transfinder’s industry leading Routefinder PLUS software. Routefinder PLUS is the browser-based routing software that utilizes Transfinder’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence Optimization (AIO) that builds the safest routes and bus stops in school transportation.PLUS has proven to be critical software used by schools from coast-to-coast who are dealing with complex routing needs as districts have adopted a number of complex schedules, including multiple tiers, A/B days and hybrid schedules of in-person and virtual instruction. PLUS assists districts with formulating multiple “what if” scenarios. PLUS also offers Smart Routing and Flexible Routing, giving users the ability to define custom maneuvers, travel regions and curb approaches. And since PLUS is browser-based, routers can access the software anywhere they have internet access.One key aspect to the CARES Act is that it provides districts with the ability to make flexible payments while gaining immediate access to Routefinder PLUS.“We speak with schools every day and we know man have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic. Budgets are in disarray,” Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said. “That led us to create our own relief package, helping districts access our innovative software for as low as $4,995. With this CARES Act, we are truly investing in schools.”Routefinder PLUS received the Most Innovative Software last month at the Bus Technology Summit, voted on by 1,2500 attendees. Transfinder is also known for its award-winning customer service.Districts interested in participating in the Transfinder CARES Act must themselves act by Dec. 31, 2020. To get started, call 800-373-3609.About TransfinderFounded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Contact Information Transfinder Corporation

Rick D'Errico

518.723.8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Transfinder