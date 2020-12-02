Former Corporate Executive and Author Releases All-Encompassing Business Book

Press Releases Bublish Press Release Share Blog

Warren Martin offers simple, targeted principles and processes to help virtually anyone succeed in business.





Winning in the 21st Century provides a firm grasp of how to be successful in the competitive business environment, using an outline that covers all aspects of leadership, including the less glamorous skills and responsibilities which are a necessity for any great CEO. This conversational piece will make you feel as if you are sitting across the table from Warren as he is helping you to become a better leader for your company.



Both paperback and eBook editions are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and other book retailers. Winning in the 21st Century: Business Principles & Processes That Really Work is being distributed by Bublish, Inc.



About the author

Warren Martin is a graduate of Kenyon College, with a BS in Biology, and earned his MBA from the University of Dayton. He has spent the majority of his 35-year career in the industrial products/capital goods manufacturing sector. Following his retirement from the corporate world, Warren coached college football, was an investor and a board member of a start-up, and even established his own consulting business, 15 Consulting. He currently resides in Columbus, OH with his wife of 35 years, Paula.



