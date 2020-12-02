PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Bublish

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Bublish: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Former Corporate Executive and Author Releases All-Encompassing Business Book


Warren Martin offers simple, targeted principles and processes to help virtually anyone succeed in business.

Charleston, SC, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Winning in the 21st Century: Business Principles & Processes That Really Work is an exciting new look at how CEOs, presidents, business owners, entrepreneurs, and people who aspire to be in these positions can use everyday best practices in order to operate a successful company on a consistent basis. Warren uses the knowledge from his 35-year career in business and real-life examples to explain how straight-to-the-point business processes can help anyone achieve success. While most business books just tell readers what to do, Martin uses graphics and illustrations to provide a visual representation of how one can achieve their professional goals.

Winning in the 21st Century provides a firm grasp of how to be successful in the competitive business environment, using an outline that covers all aspects of leadership, including the less glamorous skills and responsibilities which are a necessity for any great CEO. This conversational piece will make you feel as if you are sitting across the table from Warren as he is helping you to become a better leader for your company.

Both paperback and eBook editions are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and other book retailers. Winning in the 21st Century: Business Principles & Processes That Really Work is being distributed by Bublish, Inc.

About the author
Warren Martin is a graduate of Kenyon College, with a BS in Biology, and earned his MBA from the University of Dayton. He has spent the majority of his 35-year career in the industrial products/capital goods manufacturing sector. Following his retirement from the corporate world, Warren coached college football, was an investor and a board member of a start-up, and even established his own consulting business, 15 Consulting. He currently resides in Columbus, OH with his wife of 35 years, Paula.

Learn more about Warren Martin at www.15Consulting.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
Contact Information
Bublish
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
Contact
https://bublish.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bublish
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help