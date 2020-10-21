MTS Management Group's Bill Abernathy Gets Political on "More Than Meets The Eye"

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' #1 charting americana/roots singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a new politically charged single, “More Than Meets The Eye.”

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ke1nMGKuxX1mqzhNYCBwD Kansas City, MO, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTS Management Group's Kansas City, MO singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a string of successful singles and albums, starting with 2017’s Find A Way, featuring the #1 Roots Music Chart single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again.” Abernathy continued his streak with another hit album, Crossing Willow Creek, which included the politically charged radio hit “Cry Wolf,” as well as 3 other international hits. All totaled, Abernathy’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times. This is a testament to the connection that Bill has found with his fans, cultivated by countless live-streaming performances and a successful 2020 pre-COVID Southwestern US tour.Now, Bill Abernathy returns with his first new music in two years. “More Than Meets The Eye” is another politically astute release, targeted at both the news media and members of the government. The track was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, MeatLoaf, Eric Gales).Watch the video for “More Than Meets The Eye” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3qaESMH40c.He explains, "More than meets the eye is really about taking a step back and looking into our society, the divisions, the cultural challenges and the divisive political climate we have created. Could the daily onslaught of 'news,' biased, divisive, and inaccurate be nothing more than a smoke screen to cloak what’s really going on? I find it very dangerous to have a group of self-classified 'elites' who have convinced themselves and others they know what is best for everyone. Mandating control over people will never work long term and is a sign of weak poorly thought out ideas and concepts."On the political aspects, it seems to me reasonable people should want to discuss all sides of an issue with open minds, have some valid conversations and debates, conduct themselves in an appropriate manner, and stop all the childish name calling. You know, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Just sayin’. One wonders what would happen if we got rid of the famous isle and made our employees sit next to our other employees they claim to disagree with. We should require they treat each other with respect as a condition of getting to stay around and play along. You know, like in kindergarten."So other than the social commentary, the cultural statements, the political drama, and the discussion on our lovely biased divisive 'news' cycles, ‘More Than Meets the Eye’ is a hell of a lot of fun to play. Anytime you get to sing 'Mental Masturbation that Propagates Agendas' as a true statement in a song, it’s never a bad time.”For more information, please visit: http://www.billabernathy.com.https://www.facebook.com/billabernathysingersongwriter/https://twitter.com/bill_abernathyhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ke1nMGKuxX1mqzhNYCBwD Contact Information MTS Management Group

