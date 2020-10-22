eRevMax Presents Travel Tech LATAM in October

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Partners with HS LATAM for the week-long virtual conference.

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, October 22, 2020 --(



Initiated by HS LATAM, Travel Tech brings together regional and global players to discuss evolving trends, changing guest expectations and new ways for hotels and travel businesses to strategize and cope with the market dynamics. The first two Travel Tech editions focused on Brazil and APAC markets held in July and September respectively, witnessed huge success with over 1800 registrations and 70% conversion.



"TRAVEL TECH is a movement conceived to provide the hospitality community with a platform for in-depth discussions on how technology can transform the travel landscape under the ‘new normal.’ Encouraged by the response from Travel Tech Brazil and APAC, we are organizing this conference to cover the wider LATAM market and invite hoteliers and travel technology providers to connect and collaborate as the industry rebuilds and recovers,” said Vinicius Geraldo, CEO of HS LATAM and Founder of Travel Tech.



“2020 has been a watershed year for the travel industry. As the global hospitality industry adapts to the new normal, Travel Tech is bringing together the best and brightest for providing guidance and inspiration that could help hoteliers in business resilience and re-strategizing to brave the storm,” said Julian Lindt, Regional Sales Director, eRevMax.



Poulami Datta

+44 (0) 20 3865 0170



www.erevmax.com

6th Floor, Aldgate Tower

2 Leman Street

London E1 8F



