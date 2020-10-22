Blingvine Announces Giveaway Contest on Its Social Media Pages

Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Blingvine has announced a 4-week giveaway contest for its social media audience just ahead of festive celebrations in India. The contest involves participating and completing the tasks associated with a specific giveaway to win the prize.

Chandigarh, India, October 22, 2020



The first and second-week winners were Ms. Vidya Hugar and Ms. Sakshi Sitlani respectively. The winners were presented with the jewellery of the week which were also the giveaway contest prizes. The first-week winner won Aquamarine Necklace Set while the second-week winner won Pink Potion Necklace Set. The giveaway contest is still in succession and will end on Oct. 31, 2020.



According to a senior marketing executive, “We wanted to reward our audience that was regularly interacting with us over social media and other platforms as well. The consistent praises and testimonials swayed us to organize such an event where our audience feel special and elated. We have been organizing some of the other campaigns for the sake of it but it was the first time this year that we decided to run a giveaway contest to compensate for the massive love we have been receiving from our incredible visitors and customers. We want to be really honest and sincere and will be rewarding the best performer of the tasks assigned.”



The contest is open for all the Indian residents. To participate in the contest, one needs to visit the Instagram page of Blingvine (@blingvine) and follow the page. Every giveaway has a different set of tasks which is described in the caption of the giveaway post. With two more weeks remaining and the festive season approaching, people are more excited than ever to win the giveaway.



Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



