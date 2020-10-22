Histria Books Announces the Release of "The Downfall of China or CCP 3.0?" by Niklas Hageback

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

"The Downfall of China or CCP 3.0?" is a book for everyone that aspires to understand the enigmatic Middle Kingdom which has become so mighty that its domestic affairs are bound to play out also globally. The author describes why we now have arrived at a critical junction where the path chosen by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will decide whether it will face an impending downfall, or yet again can manage to radically transform itself and weather the storm. Is the downfall of China imminent or can the Chinese Communist Party reinvent itself and create CCP 3.0? This is the central question author Niklas Hageback addresses in his insightful analysis.



Niklas Hageback has an extensive background in psychology, working with behavioral finance, modeling irrational collective behavior at tier-one financial institutions and consulting firms, such as Deutsche Bank, KPMG, and Goldman Sachs. His previous works include the bestseller, "The Death Drive: Why Societies Self-Destruct."



"The Downfall of China or CCP 3.0?" by Niklas Hageback, 158 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-060-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group.

