Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Dick Insurance Agency and Sister Company Merrimack Financial Services Announce New Hires Amid Continued Growth

Insurance and Financial Services Agencies Welcome Four to Expanding Team

Tewksbury, MA, October 22, 2020 --(



“Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services have experienced remarkable growth in recent years. The addition of these four new team members allows us to amplify our company’s commitment to provide clients with the best services, coverage and value in the Merrimack Valley,” said Brian Dick, agency co-owner.



Matthew Keefe joins Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services as a licensed Account Executive and Debt Management Consultant. Prior to joining the firm, Matt served as Director of Baseball Administration for the Northeast Hurricanes, a Junior Olympic Girls Softball and Boys Baseball team headquartered in Salem, NH. Matt attended Rivier University in Nashua, NH as a Business Administration major. He was also a starting pitcher for the Raiders and currently enjoys teaching baseball privately to kids throughout the region.



Bonnie Welch joins Dick Insurance Agency as Commercial Lines Manager. She brings over 20 years of experience and a solid business insurance knowledge base to the agency. Bonnie is responsible for leading the commercial lines department and working with the account executive team to ensure quality customer service and building rapport and trust with clients from all backgrounds. Bonnie is an avid NASCAR fan and enjoys camping and traveling around New England.



Maura Galvin joins Dick Insurance Agency as a Customer Service Representative. Maura worked for Tufts Health Plan for over nine years as an Account Coordinator for Retiree Groups. She attended Colby-Sawyer College in New London, NH, graduating with honors. Maura’s professional experience in the health and insurance industry prior to joining the agency makes her an asset to the team. She is a competitive golfer and enjoys travelling to Cape Cod in her spare time.



Jonathan Dick joins Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services as a licensed Account Executive and Debt Management Consultant. Before joining the firm in 2020, Jonathan worked in the Quality Control department of the multinational biotech company Lonza Biologics. Jonathan graduated from the University of Rhode Island’s Pharmaceutical Sciences program and is working towards obtaining his Series 65 to become a licensed Investment Adviser representative.



Dick Insurance Agency is a member of Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.



About Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services

Dick Insurance Agency is a full-service agency specializing in all lines of personal and commercial insurance. Merrimack Financial Services provides personalized financial services, support and guidance including debt management, college planning, wealth management, and retirement services. Both companies are located at 461 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. To learn more, call (978) 851-3323 or visit www.dickinsuranceagency.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Tewksbury, MA, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dick Insurance Agency, along with sister company Merrimack Financial Services, both of Tewksbury, MA, proudly announce the addition of four new hires in support of the companies’ expanding client base.“Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services have experienced remarkable growth in recent years. The addition of these four new team members allows us to amplify our company’s commitment to provide clients with the best services, coverage and value in the Merrimack Valley,” said Brian Dick, agency co-owner.Matthew Keefe joins Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services as a licensed Account Executive and Debt Management Consultant. Prior to joining the firm, Matt served as Director of Baseball Administration for the Northeast Hurricanes, a Junior Olympic Girls Softball and Boys Baseball team headquartered in Salem, NH. Matt attended Rivier University in Nashua, NH as a Business Administration major. He was also a starting pitcher for the Raiders and currently enjoys teaching baseball privately to kids throughout the region.Bonnie Welch joins Dick Insurance Agency as Commercial Lines Manager. She brings over 20 years of experience and a solid business insurance knowledge base to the agency. Bonnie is responsible for leading the commercial lines department and working with the account executive team to ensure quality customer service and building rapport and trust with clients from all backgrounds. Bonnie is an avid NASCAR fan and enjoys camping and traveling around New England.Maura Galvin joins Dick Insurance Agency as a Customer Service Representative. Maura worked for Tufts Health Plan for over nine years as an Account Coordinator for Retiree Groups. She attended Colby-Sawyer College in New London, NH, graduating with honors. Maura’s professional experience in the health and insurance industry prior to joining the agency makes her an asset to the team. She is a competitive golfer and enjoys travelling to Cape Cod in her spare time.Jonathan Dick joins Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial Services as a licensed Account Executive and Debt Management Consultant. Before joining the firm in 2020, Jonathan worked in the Quality Control department of the multinational biotech company Lonza Biologics. Jonathan graduated from the University of Rhode Island’s Pharmaceutical Sciences program and is working towards obtaining his Series 65 to become a licensed Investment Adviser representative.Dick Insurance Agency is a member of Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.About Dick Insurance Agency and Merrimack Financial ServicesDick Insurance Agency is a full-service agency specializing in all lines of personal and commercial insurance. Merrimack Financial Services provides personalized financial services, support and guidance including debt management, college planning, wealth management, and retirement services. Both companies are located at 461 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. To learn more, call (978) 851-3323 or visit www.dickinsuranceagency.com.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend