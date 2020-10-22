Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRI Pointe Homes Press Release

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Riverfront in Petaluma on Saturday, Oct. 24

Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 24, at Riverfront in Petaluma by TRI Pointe Homes®.

Petaluma, CA, October 22, 2020 --(



Make an appointment or drop by and tour professionally decorated model homes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The TRI Pointe Homes® team will be available to answer questions and facilitate tours safely.



Offering seven home designs with contemporary living spaces ranging from approx. 1,701 to 2,779 sq. ft. with three to four bedrooms and up to three baths. Priced from the mid $700,000’s.



Discover open space living that includes a Gourmet Kitchen leading into a Great Room; a generous Primary Bedroom Suite that includes a walk-in shower. Also upstairs is an entertainment space for the kids with a Loft. Downstairs is a Den that makes for the perfect, private home office.



Riverfront features HomeSmart®, state-of-the-art home technology, and automation that harnesses the power of internet-connected devices.



Right outside the door, there are community conveniences that include 10 acres of parks and open space with an athletic field, playground, and boathouse with plans for a riverfront esplanade. Enjoy walking to the vibrant downtown that boasts one-of-a-kind dining and shopping. Living at Riverfront provides the ideal blend of being one with nature mixed with a fun hip, block party vibe.



Shopping is convenient with nearby East Washington Place. Riverfront is part of the Petaluma City School District with area schools nearby. Petaluma makes commuting stress-free, with access to Highway 101 and the close proximity to the SMART Train, offering passenger rail service.



Riverfront . . . a crafted life.



TRI Pointe Homes



Based in San Ramon, California, TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout Northern California. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. Most recently, the company won a 2020 Nationals℠ Gold Award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council. TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area was also named one of the 2018 and 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was honored with five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards including a No.1 ranking from surveyed homebuyers for First Year Customer Service Experience in 2016, 2017, and 2018. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Northern-California.



Find Riverfront



Riverfront is located at 1757 Guadalupe Street Petaluma, CA 94954. Open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, visit www.TriPointeHomes.com



Carrie Newbery

925-804-2229





