OpenPath Launches Top Subscription App for Shopify

Irvine, CA, October 23, 2020 --(



“We’re pleased to be able to deliver recurring billing to Shopify merchants with the release of the Subscription App,” said Joseph Watkins, COO of OpenPath. “This is a continuation of our commitment to the growing merchant base using Shopify, and we are pleased that more merchants are selecting OpenPath to add advanced solutions in the Shopify ecosystem.”



The new OpenPath subscription feature will give partners and merchants tremendous flexibility in how they choose to deliver subscription options to their customers. App partners and developers can utilize all of OpenPath’s platform to create customized purchase workflows, portals, automated marketing and robust analytics as well as connect to third party apps in real time. In addition to routing to multiple processing accounts or a preferred payment processor based on limits, country and product type, merchants can filter for state specific restrictions and utilize the SplitPay feature to divide orders across multiple credit cards.



About OpenPath



OpenPath provides low-friction access to world-class transacting options with the added value of a consolidated platform. With global reach and integration with hundreds of processors, they give the widest options for monetizing business traffic. Learn more at https://www.openpath.io.



Merchants who are interested in using the OpenPath Subscription App can do it directly through Shopify, visit us at https://openpath.io/shopify or contact us below.



Scott Dorey

844-728-4247



https://openpath.io



