Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: dbForge Transaction Log: New Feature to Audit and Rollback Transactions Live

Devart has released an update for Transaction Log. The new version introduces online audit and rollback of transactions.

Prague, Czech Republic, October 23, 2020 --(



Version 2.0 adds a new feature — live audit of changes and rollback of transactions — which is invaluable for databases that must be kept up and running 24/7.



According to the update, now there are 3 viewing options to choose from:



Online NTFS (read transaction logs directly)



Online VSS (read transaction logs via Shadow Copy)



Offline (for detached databases)



This feature allows users to view transaction logs and take action without detaching databases from the server.



To learn more about the recent release, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/audit-and-rollback-transactions-live-with-dbforge-transaction-log-for-sql-server.html



dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server is a powerful transaction log reader tool. With its help, you can view and analyze SQL Server transaction logs and recover data from it. The tool provides detailed information about data changes in your database and gives you the ability to revert unwanted transactions on different levels, depending on your current needs.



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/. Prague, Czech Republic, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, has released a new version of their transaction log reader and data recovery tool - dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server.Version 2.0 adds a new feature — live audit of changes and rollback of transactions — which is invaluable for databases that must be kept up and running 24/7.According to the update, now there are 3 viewing options to choose from:Online NTFS (read transaction logs directly)Online VSS (read transaction logs via Shadow Copy)Offline (for detached databases)This feature allows users to view transaction logs and take action without detaching databases from the server.To learn more about the recent release, please visithttps://blog.devart.com/audit-and-rollback-transactions-live-with-dbforge-transaction-log-for-sql-server.htmldbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server is a powerful transaction log reader tool. With its help, you can view and analyze SQL Server transaction logs and recover data from it. The tool provides detailed information about data changes in your database and gives you the ability to revert unwanted transactions on different levels, depending on your current needs.About DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/. Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart