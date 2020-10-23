Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Born to Conquer" by Sherene Rutherford

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Born to Conquer:
Seventeen stories aimed to blow the readers’ mind. Most are biographies and some fictional. As a child Sherene Rutherford heard the stories of her elders who had encounters that seemed unreal, nevertheless one could not dismiss them as fictional.
Times have changed since those days and to be honest, those who told the stories are deceased. To keep these memoirs alive, Sherene decided to write this book so they can be shared with generations to come.
Some of the stories are traditional Jamaican folk tales combined with real-life events of conquerors who wish to share memoirs from their own experience as children growing up in their communities.
The first story “Pinchy Winchy Switch” tells the story of an exotic dancer who worked hard to maintain her position in a night club. She had to fight to survive.
“Mattie Bowy” tells the story of a bully that was thought a valuable lesson by the villagers; it is said that it takes a village to raise a child.
Born to Conquer is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 148 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940444
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.9 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08L9R9TL2
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BTOC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Sherene Rutherfordleft in 1981 to join her mother in England at age thirteen. Sherene is the eldest child of six siblings. She attended Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston and lived in Kingston 11.
On arrival in England, she attended Brondesbury and Kilburn High School in London and later graduated with an honours degree in Finance and Accounting at the Thames Valley University (Ealing Campus).
Sherene is a mother of four children and has published five books in total, three novels, including this one and two children’s books over the last two years.
Sherene’s first Novel, ‘A Journey for Perlene’ was published in January 2019, followed by ‘A journey for Rowna the Loner’, published June 2019. She also published ‘Robin Sparrow and Porcupine Pete’s Adventure’ in August 2019, followed by Book 2 in June 2020.
Web: www.sherenerutherford.com
Twitter: @ShereneRutherf1
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
