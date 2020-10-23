Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SkyVPN Inc. Press Release

SkyVPN Calls for Data Protection Practices for the Cyber Security Awareness Month

Cybersecurity awareness issue has become a growing issue for internet users. SkyVPN will provide guidance from experts and promote cybersecurity practices during National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Sunnyvale, CA, October 23, 2020 --(



This effort was brought to life through a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance. This year, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month emphasizes personal accountability as well as the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.



Throughout the month, SkyVPN, a consumer data protection service provider, will provide guidance from experts and promote cybersecurity practices for users and partners to increase awareness of cyber threats and provide information about staying safe online.



As one of the best cybersecurity practices, VPN (Virtual Private Network) services safeguard both the end-user and the corporate and learning environment, ensuring that no one is able to decipher sensitive data traffic.



The recent shift to a remote workspace, together with the use of personal devices for work and e-learning, has given rise to a plethora of security threats that organizations may not have previously prepared for.



With work from home being the new normal, hackers see these end-users as victims. According to research by Barracuda Networks, a whopping 46 percent of global organizations have encountered at least one cybersecurity scare since transitioning to a remote workspace model.



According to ABC News, the UN officer warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration, but “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the current crisis.”



Connections to the school and company’s network should be performed through a VPN, which uses either SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or IPsec (Internet Protocol Security) to encrypt communications from the remote worker’s machine.



“SkyVPN was created to ensure that every individual stays safe and secure online,” stated the product manager of SkyVPN. “It is important for us and more online service providers to provide guidance and tutorials for our users on effective cybersecurity practices. ”



To know more about SkyVPN, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/ .



About SkyVPN

Teresa Gao

640-670-0722



https://www.skyvpn.net



