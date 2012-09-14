New Triple Functional Audio Sounder from Bodet Ensures Clear Messaging Every Time

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bodet Ltd Press Release

Bodet has introduced a new generation of multi-functional audio sounders for their IP POE Harmonys emergency alert sounder and PA system.

In schools, Harmonys can broadcast messages or bell sounds to indicate class change, unique alerts in the event of an emergency, and social distancing and face covering reminders. For manufacturing sites, shift and break announcements can be broadcast throughout the site in addition to streaming music. Organisations open to the public can ensure that both employees and visitors are fully aware of all safety procedures in force to minimise transmission of COVID-19.



The sounder volume level is adjustable up to 90db at 1 metre and can broadcast bell sounds, melodies and live or recorded voice announcements. It can also stream audio from an integrated source.



In standby mode, Harmonys Trio displays the time synchronised by a master clock. This ensures accurate time is displayed across all devices and automatically adjusts for Spring/Autumn clock changes. When an alert is activated, the LED display changes to a scrolling text message of up to 50 characters to reinforce the audio message.



The flash was incorporated to enable everyone, including those with hearing difficulties, to be alerted. This ensures compliance with information accessibility implemented in many countries so everybody on site is fully aware of what’s happening and what to do. Should a silent alert be required, the flash draws attention to the text message on the LED display.



Bodet’s managing director, Richard Manby commented, “Three devices incorporated into one unit reduces capital outlay, speeds up installation and enables more efficient use of energy. Schools, businesses and all organisations open to the public must be able to alert everyone on site not only to routine information but also to outside intrusions, attacks, natural disasters, and much more. In these emergency situations, responsiveness makes all the difference. The visual support to audio announcements that Harmonys Trio provides ensures that everybody is immediately aware, the messaging is clear and there is no confusion. This allows everybody to take the right action swiftly and effectively, so safety is ensured.”



Bodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards. The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco and TalkTalk as well as state and independent schools and public sector institutions such as the NHS.

