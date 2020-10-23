The Program for the Virtual LNG Global Summit 2020 Has Just Been Announced by Wisdom Events

LNG market set to bounce back with increased storage capacity at the UK's Grain Terminal and the US increases exports over the next few months. These issues plus other market factors will be discussed at Wisdom Events virtual conference in December.

London, United Kingdom, October 23, 2020 --(



Later this year Wisdom Events’ 2nd Global Gas & LNG Virtual Summit will take place online over 8 -9 December which will cover these issues on the European session which will focus on:



• Regional overview: European perspectives, market outlook, trading volumes, EU import terminals and prospects for new developments

• The role of LNG in a decarbonising energy sector

• LNG for Road Transport

• Is coal plant-powered demand for LNG sustainable for long term business?

• Latest developments in Bio LNG

• Next Generation infrastructure

• Optimising mid-scale LNG facilities

• Road and marine regulations shaping the industry



The full program is available on the website.



What is more by attending over the 24 hours attendees can also go to other regional sessions from around the globe including Asia, MENA, North America and South America. London, United Kingdom, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With recent news that Qatar Gas has agreed to increase storage levels of gas at the UK’s Grain facility from 2025, it is a fair to say that LNG has a bright future in Europe. With this, there are other aspects that will affect the market over the coming years including a decarbonised energy sector, LNG as a road transportation fuel and bio LNG.Later this year Wisdom Events’ 2nd Global Gas & LNG Virtual Summit will take place online over 8 -9 December which will cover these issues on the European session which will focus on:• Regional overview: European perspectives, market outlook, trading volumes, EU import terminals and prospects for new developments• The role of LNG in a decarbonising energy sector• LNG for Road Transport• Is coal plant-powered demand for LNG sustainable for long term business?• Latest developments in Bio LNG• Next Generation infrastructure• Optimising mid-scale LNG facilities• Road and marine regulations shaping the industryThe full program is available on the website.What is more by attending over the 24 hours attendees can also go to other regional sessions from around the globe including Asia, MENA, North America and South America.