Revive Adserver Mod New Plugin Launch - Advanced DSP Plugin, Go-Lang

San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Launching Advanced DSP plugin for Go-Lang.Short Into:The Advanced DSP plugin for go-lang is one of the effective plugins. Earn more customers in real life by highly engaging ad campaigns. This plugin gives a guarantee to safe & engaging user experience. At present, this advanced DSP plugin was developed by the latest version of open RTB v2.5 & 3.0.Advanced DSP plugin uses go-language that helps deliver engaging ad campaigns to individual SSPs or all SSPs. It also helps advertisers run programmatic ad campaigns with a minimum budget. Open RTB passes the bit request to the DSP endpoint URL then will deliver the ad campaigns.Apart from these specific features, this plugin provides Billing Noticed URL(burl) & Loss Noticed URL(lurl). This plugin helps deliver campaigns with a bidder name, total requests, responses, and winning response.This plugin supports txt, sync cookies, enabling Gzip compression, and inventory. An advanced DSP plugin attaches IAB guidelines; a plugin facilitates multiple ad exchanges simultaneously through real-time bidding. Both are advertisers & publishers can create their own account without the admin’s support.Banner Ads, Video Ads, Linear Ads, and non-Linear Ads are a few formats supported by this plugin.For more information about advanced DSP plugin, visit: https://reviveadservermod.com/advanced-dsp-plugin-go-lang