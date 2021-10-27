Revive Adserver Mod New Plugin Launch - Advanced DSP Plugin, Go-Lang
Revive Adserver Mod presents new plugins called advanced DSP Plugins - Go-Lang.
San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Launching Advanced DSP plugin for Go-Lang.
Short Into:
The Advanced DSP plugin for go-lang is one of the effective plugins. Earn more customers in real life by highly engaging ad campaigns. This plugin gives a guarantee to safe & engaging user experience. At present, this advanced DSP plugin was developed by the latest version of open RTB v2.5 & 3.0.
Advanced DSP plugin uses go-language that helps deliver engaging ad campaigns to individual SSPs or all SSPs. It also helps advertisers run programmatic ad campaigns with a minimum budget. Open RTB passes the bit request to the DSP endpoint URL then will deliver the ad campaigns.
Apart from these specific features, this plugin provides Billing Noticed URL(burl) & Loss Noticed URL(lurl). This plugin helps deliver campaigns with a bidder name, total requests, responses, and winning response.
This plugin supports txt, sync cookies, enabling Gzip compression, and inventory. An advanced DSP plugin attaches IAB guidelines; a plugin facilitates multiple ad exchanges simultaneously through real-time bidding. Both are advertisers & publishers can create their own account without the admin’s support.
Banner Ads, Video Ads, Linear Ads, and non-Linear Ads are a few formats supported by this plugin.
For more information about advanced DSP plugin, visit: https://reviveadservermod.com/advanced-dsp-plugin-go-lang
Contact
Ram Kumar
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
