Chetu Delivers Cross-Platform Booking App for Private Aviation Charters

Plantation, FL, October 23, 2020 --(



While COVID has not adversely affected private aviation charters in the same way it has commercial operators, customers struggle with clunky, web-based solutions for bookings and account management, or rely on human operators to assist by telephone, which is often inconvenient, inefficient, and frustrating.



“Today’s customers deserve an easy, intuitive, and secure mobile booking and experience management system they can access on computers, tablets and smartphones,” said Jason Firestone, Vice President of Sales at PRVT. “We knew what we wanted and are gratified by Chetu’s project management, creative force and expertise in delivering an exceptional product.”



“Although the client’s development team was based around the globe, we used locally-based project managers, and experts in back-end hospitality and aviation technology to create a seamless and well-communicated development process to deliver a fully-integrated industry-specific application that will advance PRVT in the private chartering field,” said Harish Palaniappan, director of operations at Chetu.



About Chetu:



A leader in GDS and booking engine development, Chetu creates industry-specific solutions to enhance its clients’ technological capabilities. Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information or a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About PRVT:



PRVT is a boutique private aviation company that delivers to its customers luxury aviation charters that combines luxury service and convenience. For more information, visit www.flyprvt.com.



Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

Brian Poole

954-342-5676



www.chetu.com

10167 W. Sunrise Blvd Suite 200

Plantation, Florida, United States



