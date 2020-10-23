Wintersteiger Returns to Copper to Support the US Ski Team & Fall Race Camps

Wintersteiger, official supplier to US Ski & Snowboard and exclusive tuning partner for the Center for Excellence, will again be offering equipment support at Copper Mountain during the fall training block this year.

Wintersteiger returns to Copper Mountain with Racing Technician Mike Beers and Swix Alpine Director Graham Lonetto to offer a full complement of services: ski evaluation, new ski prep, stone grinding, ceramic disc edging, and Wax Future cycling. These technicians will have a complete range of state-of-the-art tuning equipment, including a Scout Plus. The Wintersteiger Scout offers the highest caliber ceramic disc finishing for the most precise tuning of side and base edges as well as World Cup proven grinds to ensure the smoothest, fastest base possible.



Last season during November hundreds of skis were evaluated and, as a result, many of those skis were tuned by professional technicians onsite. “It was an amazing service for our up-and-coming athletes, many of whom have not received this type of ski preparation before,” offered Jesse Hunt, the Director of the US Ski Team. “For 2020, we are excited to continue and grow our partnership with Wintersteiger and Swix at Copper and beyond.”



The temporary shop in Copper will supplement Wintersteiger’s established partner locations in Colorado that are using the same machinery and processes found in factory race rooms around the world. With the ultimate goal of minimizing equipment as a variable in the racing success equation, it is critical that the machines local shops utilize are as serious as the athletes they service.



