Academy Hour Trains Counselors to Help First Responders


Counselors can now earn a cultural competency certification to work specifically with First Responders.

Oklahoma City, OK, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Academy Hour has just released the 2nd version of the Certified First Responder Counselor training & certification program.

“First Responders are different than typical counseling clients,” said Amy Morgan, CEO & Founder at Academy Hour. “It takes a special counselor, who really understands the unique culture and trauma of First Responders, to earn their trust and be able to become a valuable mental health resource to them.”

Graduates Already Working With First Responders
Over 400 counselors have already enrolled in the Certified First Responder Counselor program, working their way through an intensive, experiential online training program that gives them an up-close look at what it would be like to listen to First Responder trauma stories in counseling sessions, and helps counselors understand the unique culture of the First Responder world.

“The CFRC training provided valuable information for working with first responders and was clinically sound. As the wife of a law enforcement officer for the past 14 years, I could relate to so much of the material and vouch that all of the training information is so important to understanding the culture of responders. Thank you for creating such a wonderful training and helping others to understand and have compassion for this population!” said a recent CFRC graduate.

The Certified First Responder Counselor newest release
The Certified First Responder Counselor newest release has added content, covering even more beneficial Responder mental health information, but also now includes 2 additional tiers – the Certified First Responder Associate (for counselors not licensed) and the Certified First Responder Supporter (for anyone who works with First Responders in non-counseling roles). The Certified First Responder Counselor newest release is available for immediate enrollment at www.FirstResponderCounselor.com.

Founded in 2017, Academy Hour has set the national standard for training First Responders on mental health topics, online, and for training counselors to work with First Responders as counseling clients.

For more information, press only:
Amy Morgan
405-326-4116
AMorgan@AcademyHour.com
For more information on The Certified First Responder Counselor newest release:
www.FirstResponderCounselor.com | www.AcademyHour.com
