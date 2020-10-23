Veterans Home Care’s Angel Russell Named Top Veteran in the Workplace

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Veterans Home Care Press Release

St. Louis, MO, October 23, 2020 --(



Russell, who served in the US Army, was highlighted for not only serving her country with pride and dedication, but also using her talents and experiences to help build one of the region’s fastest growing companies. She and the other honorees are featured in the October, 2020 issue of Small Business Monthly.



“We are so proud of Angel. She started at Veterans Home Care in November, 2018 to be an enrollment specialist and was quickly promoted to case manager in the client services department. She has a lot of responsibility ensuring our clients are getting the services they need from one of the 3,800 home care agencies in our provider network. She has accomplished so much in a relatively short period of time, and we look forward to great things from Angel in the future,” said Bonnie Laiderman, CEO and Founder.



Russell joined the Army at age 23 as a private first class in September 2007. She served until March 2011 with a promotion to specialist and one deployment to Guantanamo Bay. Upon leaving the military, she searched for a company that aligned with her personal mission. She realized she wanted to assist other veterans who desired to stay in their homes and live with dignity.



“Veterans Home Care is truly committed to improving the quality of life for those who served our country and their surviving spouses. Whether it’s helping them with their paperwork to receive the VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit or introducing them to the VetAssist® Program, we don’t abandon people and that is just so important,” Russell said.



For more on Angel Russell visit Veterans Home Care.



About Veterans Home Care

About Veterans Home Care

Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC's VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 3,800 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 17,000 veterans and their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com Contact Information Veterans Home Care

Janet Jennewein

314-520-0668



veteranshomecare.com



