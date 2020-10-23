GeneSiC’s Industry Leading 6.5kV SiC MOSFETs - The Vanguard for a New Wave of Applications

Press Releases GeneSiC Semiconductor Press Release

GeneSiC releases 6.5kV silicon carbide MOSFETs to lead the forefront in delivering unprecedented levels of performance, efficiency and reliability in medium-voltage power conversion applications such as traction, pulsed power and smart grid infrastructure.

Dulles, VA, October 23, 2020 --(



G2R300MT65-CAL – 6.5kV 300mΩ G2R™ SiC MOSFET Bare Chip



G2R325MS65-CAL – 6.5kV 325mΩ G2R™ SiC MOSFET (with Integrated-Schottky) Bare Chip



G2R100MT65-CAL – 6.5kV 100mΩ G2R™ SiC MOSFET Bare Chip



GeneSiC’s innovation features a SiC double-implanted metal oxide semiconductor (DMOSFET) device structure with a junction barrier schottky (JBS) rectifier integrated into the SiC DMOSFET unit cell. This leading-edge power device can be used in a variety of power conversion circuits in the next generation of power conversion systems. Other significant advantages include more efficient bi-directional performance, temperature independent switching, low switching and conduction losses, reduced cooling requirements, superior long-term reliability, ease of paralleling devices and cost benefits. GeneSiC’s technology offers superior performance and also has the potential to reduce the net SiC material footprint in power converters.



"GeneSiC’s 6.5kV SiC MOSFETs are designed and fabricated on 6-inch wafers to realize low on-state resistance, highest quality, and superior price-performance index. This next-generation MOSFET technology featuring an on-chip integrated JBS diode promises exemplar performance, superior ruggedness and long-term reliability for medium-voltage power conversion applications" said Dr. Siddarth Sundaresan, VP of Technology at GeneSiC Semiconductor.



GeneSiC’s 6.5kV G2R™ SiC MOSFET technology features -



· High avalanche (UIS) and short circuit ruggedness

· Superior QG x RDS(ON) figure of merit

· Temperature independent switching losses

· Low capacitances and low gate charge

· Low losses at all temperatures

· Normally-off stable operation up to 175°C

· +20 V / -5 V gate drive



For datasheet and other resources, visit - www.genesicsemi.com/sic-mosfet/bare-chip or contact sales@genesicsemi.com



About GeneSiC Semiconductor



-GeneSiC Semiconductor is a pioneer and world leader in Silicon Carbide technology, while also invested in high power Silicon technologies. The global leading manufacturers of industrial and defense systems depend on GeneSiC's technology to elevate the performance and efficiency of their products. GeneSiC’s electronic components run cooler, faster, and more economically, and play a key role in conserving energy in a wide array of high power systems. We hold leading patents on wide band gap power device technologies; a market that is projected to reach more than $1 billion by 2022. Our core competency is to add more value to our customers' end product. Our performance and cost metrics are setting standards in the Silicon Carbide industry.



Robert Siddle

1-703-996-8200



www.genesicsemi.com



