Press Releases Testrite Visual Press Release

Receive press releases from Testrite Visual: By Email RSS Feeds: Testrite Instrument Company Announces Its Latest Innovation: The World’s First Infinitely Adjustable Square Telescopic Tube Lock

Testrite Instrument Company, the leader in Telescopic Tubing, is now offering a wide range of square telescopic tubing. The big innovation debuting this month are the world’s first infinitely adjustable locks for square tubing.

Hackensack, NJ, October 23, 2020 --(



Square Steel Telescopic Tubing provides tremendous strength and durability, and Testrite offers five different locking options today for square tubing:



Square tubing infinite adjustment lock.



Square tubing lock and spring button.



Spring button only.



Square tubing lock and retaining pin.



Retaining pin only.



This fourth-generation family-owned company is no stranger to ingenious solutions. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it realized it was uniquely positioned to manufacture items in scarce supply. So at 3 p.m. on a Thursday in March, it decided to make hand sanitizer stands.



By 5 p.m. the same day, there was a prototype, and the next day, the unit was available for sale online. Within a week, the company designed, engineered and began manufacturing five different versions of stands, each performing a different function.



Testrite can move fast and ship quickly because it has over 2,000 standard products that can serve as a basis to build custom projects. Among its capabilities are laser cutting, mig welding, tube bending, in-house fabrication and complete tubing assemblies.



Testrite is the leading US Manufacturer of telescopic tubing, with specialization in aluminum round tubing. Custom telescopic tubing assemblies are typically quoted within 24 hours, and samples typically ship in 1-3 days.



About



Testrite is an American-based and American-made manufacturing company in Hackensack, NJ. Engineering value into everything they manufacture; their cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization and quick nationwide shipping, and volume discounts available. Testrite offers free, no-obligation quotes on its website. To learn more about Testrite, the available visual products or the custom solutions process, visit https://www.testrite.com/ It is our pleasure to assist you in finding the right product. Contact us via email at customerservice@testrite.com or call (888) 873-2735 (Hours: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST) Hackensack, NJ, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Testrite Instrument Company, the leader in Telescopic Tubing, is now offering a wide range of square telescopic tubing. The BIG innovation debuting this month are the world’s first infinitely adjustable locks for square tubing. Available in one-eighth-inch increments, these locks enable square telescopic tubing to lock at any position, while drastically reducing the play between sections. This is just the latest innovative product offered by the company, which has been designing and manufacturing custom telescopic aluminum tubing and metal component parts, assemblies and products in the United States since 1919.Square Steel Telescopic Tubing provides tremendous strength and durability, and Testrite offers five different locking options today for square tubing:Square tubing infinite adjustment lock.Square tubing lock and spring button.Spring button only.Square tubing lock and retaining pin.Retaining pin only.This fourth-generation family-owned company is no stranger to ingenious solutions. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it realized it was uniquely positioned to manufacture items in scarce supply. So at 3 p.m. on a Thursday in March, it decided to make hand sanitizer stands.By 5 p.m. the same day, there was a prototype, and the next day, the unit was available for sale online. Within a week, the company designed, engineered and began manufacturing five different versions of stands, each performing a different function.Testrite can move fast and ship quickly because it has over 2,000 standard products that can serve as a basis to build custom projects. Among its capabilities are laser cutting, mig welding, tube bending, in-house fabrication and complete tubing assemblies.Testrite is the leading US Manufacturer of telescopic tubing, with specialization in aluminum round tubing. Custom telescopic tubing assemblies are typically quoted within 24 hours, and samples typically ship in 1-3 days.AboutTestrite is an American-based and American-made manufacturing company in Hackensack, NJ. Engineering value into everything they manufacture; their cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization and quick nationwide shipping, and volume discounts available. Testrite offers free, no-obligation quotes on its website. To learn more about Testrite, the available visual products or the custom solutions process, visit https://www.testrite.com/ It is our pleasure to assist you in finding the right product. Contact us via email at customerservice@testrite.com or call (888) 873-2735 (Hours: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST) Contact Information Testrite Visual

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Testrite Visual