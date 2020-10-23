Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Medtech & Pharma Platform Press Release

Receive press releases from Medtech & Pharma Platform: By Email RSS Feeds: The 7th Medtech & Pharma Platform Annual Conference Kicks Off in Basel

The Medtech & Pharma Platform (MPP) Association’s 7th Annual Conference (MPP2020) opens; Focus “achieving patient-centricity under the new MDR - balancing stakeholder interests.”

Basel, Switzerland, October 23, 2020 --(



This will be complemented by a high-level combined products discussion panel, with key stakeholders providing a holistic overview on crucial aspects for combined products, including on clinical trials, article 117 and regulatory pathways, which are relevant to successful Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) certification, as well as policy and regulatory changes on the horizon. The panel led by Shayesteh Fürst-Ladani (MPP), comprises Erik Hannson (European Commission), Ilona Reischl (Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety), Julia Frese (TÜV SÜD), Serge Mathonet (European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations/European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises (EFPIA/EBE)), Merlin Reitschel (Swiss Medtech) and Stephan Affolter (MPP).



Over the two days, six sessions will address the theme of achieving patient-centricity under the new MDR from various angles, such as new and emerging technologies, the regulation of combined products, innovative products, development and manufacturing, as well as value-based healthcare and patient engagement.



Ms Shayesteh Fürst-Ladani, President of the MPP association and CEO of the SFL group of companies commented: “We are proud to hold the 7th MPP Annual Conference with a high-quality and engaging program that gives attendees the opportunity to exchange knowledge and connect with international industry and regulatory experts.”



“We are pleased to be able to hold the conference virtually for the first time, in response to the exceptional global health circumstances. We are very glad to see the virtual nature of the event is facilitating participation from digital attendees around the globe, and the involvement of leading EU institutions and stakeholders. I am also excited to welcome the large number of senior professionals from international pharmaceutical and medtech, as well as information and communication technology companies attending the event this year,” added Ms Fürst-Ladani.



The virtual Conference will be hosted on an interactive platform streaming the presentations and discussion panels live, while featuring virtual company profiles with the latest products and services, 1‑on‑1 video business partnering and attendee networking. The virtual MPP Association profile will provide an opportunity for current and interested Member companies of the MPP Association, as well as collaborating industry associations, to interact and discuss the ongoing advocacy work of the MPP. MPP documents and its Working Groups publications can also be downloaded from the MPP profile.



Visit the MPP Annual Conference website (https://www.medtech-pharma.com/event) for more details, including the Program and Registration.



About the Medtech & Pharma Platform (MPP) Association

The MPP Association is the only cross-sectoral not-for-profit industry association focusing on combined products.



The MPP Annual Conference is the leading conference in the sector of combined products. It brings together key stakeholders from medtech and pharmaceutical companies, as well as regulators, patients, and the information and communication technology sector, to encourage cross-sectoral collaboration, foster innovation and enhance synergies, with a goal to reduce the time to market for combined products and improve patients’ access to these innovative medical devices.



Contact for MPP

Shayesteh Fürst-Ladani, President

c/o SFL Regulatory Affairs & Scientific Communication GmbH

Aeschenvorstadt 52, CH-4051 Basel, Switzerland

+41 61 361 9443

David Restuccia

+41 61 361 94 43



www.medtech-pharma.com



