Loveforce Releases Lawman and Windows

Loveforce International is releasing two new singles and hosting a worldwide e-book giveaway to honor them.

Santa Clarita, CA, October 23, 2020



“Johnny The Lawman” is a song Country Rock song that focuses on the line between public safety and personal freedoms. It looks at two situations, one involving driving a car and the other about having a party at your home. The song explores these situations from the perspective of person who is pulled over or who is having the party.



“Let’s Leave The Windows Up Tonight” is a country Rock song that looks at the relationship between two people who really care about each other. In the first verse they are sitting and looking out their window, watching the show the sky puts on each night. In the second verse they encounter each other and decide to spend the night together.



The book being given away in honor of the two singles is Slices of Life 2 by author Mark Wilkins.. This sequel to Slices of Life humorous stories about the rich, the poor and the middle class. It even has a story about one of their pets. Ignorance is the main theme of this book, ignorance that has consequences that are sometimes touching but always humorous.



"We released these two Country Rock songs together so we could have a week to promote our Country Rock selections." said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "Next week, we will have a big announcement about the 2020 Presidential election," he continued.



Slices of Life 2 will be given away on Friday October 23rs only. It will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively. “Johnny The Lawman” and “Let’s Leave The Windows Up Tonight” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, You Tube Music, iHeart Radio, Napster, Tik Tok, Media Net, KKBox, and Net Ease.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





