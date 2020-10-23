Nicole Bradshaw Brings 27 Years of Leadership Experience in Healthcare to OGA Women’s Health

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OGA Women's Health Press Release

Prior to joining OGA, Nicole spent two years as the Executive Director of Physician Services at Valor Health in Emmett, Idaho providing leadership, management, collaboration and overall direction with the 20+ providers including Family Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Gynecology, Podiatry, Sports Medicine, Wound Care, Dermatology, Urology, Ear Nose and Throat and Cardiology. In her time with Valor, key successes included building physician relationships and leadership structure, improved clinic patient satisfaction scores by 30%, lead the team in Patient Centered Care certification, developed agreements with key partners in providing preventive care in the community, and led COVID testing plans and processes for Gem County.



Prior to Emmett, Nicole was in senior leadership positions with St Luke’s for 25 years including Oncology, Quality and Performance Improvement, Accreditation and Infection Prevention and Epidemiology. Prior to that time, Nicole was an Adjunct Professor at Boise State University and worked for the University of Idaho Caine Veterinary Research Center.



She has a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry and two master’s degrees with one in Animal/Veterinary Science and Medicine and the other an MBA in Health Care.



Nicole has served on many national and local professional boards especially focused on improving health, advocating for patients, caregivers and the providers and staff that work so hard to take care of patients. She is also continuously striving to improve the patient’s experience and being innovative in our business model.



Nicole is active in the communities she lives and works. Nicole is active in Caldwell where she has been appointed to serve on the Caldwell Historical Preservation committee and also founding member on the College of Idaho “Go Purple” board. She had been active member on the Nampa Chamber of Commerce for 11 years, participating in Leadership Nampa and serving on the board for the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the Board for 2016-2019. She had also been active in Caldwell chamber. She has served on the Foundation Board for the Nampa Christian Schools as well as Vice President/Secretary for the Delta Delta Delta sorority Theta Tau Chapter (University of Idaho) House Corporation. She is a published research author, recognized by the State of Idaho Governor for contributions in advocacy and improving childhood immunizations and has served as a Malcolm Baldridge Award Examiner (US President’s National Quality Award). In 2017, Nicole was recognized by the Idaho Business Review for Woman of the Year Award.



Nicole Bradshaw

850-284-1475



www.ogaidaho.com



