strEATS Kitchen Brings a Familiar Face to Calgary’s Beltline

Mr. David Holland, VP of Marketing, Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd., dave.holland@joeys.ca Calgary, Canada, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Calgary foodies have a real reason to cheer for a local lad leaving an impression on the Calgary restaurant scene. Michael Klassen, former CFL star and son of famed Canadian restaurateur, Joe Klassen, is Calgary’s newest strEATS Kitchen owner.Despite the challenges faced by restaurants during the global pandemic, strEATS Kitchen continues to see the type of growth that excites restaurateurs.“We are very excited with the new restaurant,” said Klassen. "The brand is so popular with foodies. Our flavours really hit the mark."“strEATS caters to a younger customer and is designed to suit their tastes and pace of life,” added Klassen. strEATS is categorized as a “Fast-Casual” restaurant but is more defined as “Fresh Casual.”Diners can expect a modern street-inspired atmosphere; stocked with beers, wines, booth and high-top table seating with TV’s at every angle. Service is fast and focused on the experience. The open kitchen shows that the food is made fresh and the environment allows guests to feel comfortable yet engaged.Customers can order and pay for their favourite strEATS food through their super simple mobile ordering app, available on Google Play and at the App Store. Free Wi-Fi is an added perk to help manage customer’s mobile data usage.strEATS Beltline Kitchen is at 555 11 Ave SW, Calgary, AB.About strEATSCalgary-based strEATS is a fresh take on modern day comfort food. Pioneered by Joe Klassen of Joey’s Seafood Restaurants fame, strEATS is a contemporary street-themed atmosphere for trend setting diners with a menu that invigorates the senses. Tacos and Bowls, Buritos and Poutine provide the foundation for a multitude of flavours.strEATS Beltline Kitchen is the 14th strEATS to open and the seventh in Alberta. Tuesday is Fish Tuesdays. Thursday is Taco Thursdays - $5 Tacos.For more information, please contact:Mr. Max Gagnon, President, Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd., max@joeys.caMr. David Holland, VP of Marketing, Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd., dave.holland@joeys.ca Contact Information Streats Restaurants

