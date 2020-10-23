Opening of the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fairfield Inn & Suites Press Release

Southport, NC, October 23, 2020 --(



The Hotel Opens with a New Design that Pays Homage to the Brand’s Origins at the Fairfield Farm



The 80-room Fairfield by Marriott in Southport, North Carolina opened today with a new décor that provides guests with a feeling of warmth and calm while traveling. Located at 5181 Southport Supply Road, SE, the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Southport will operate as a Marriott franchise, managed by True Blue Hospitality, Charleston, SC.



“If you are looking for a destination that is filled with beauty, history and southern charm, Southport, North Carolina is a hidden treasure, where the river meets the sea,” said David Kalik, president of True Blue Hospitality. “We are excited to contribute to the growth of this treasured historic city by developing its first Marriott hotel.”



The management team at the property is led by General Manager Eleanor Erickson, who has over 20 years of hospitality management experience and Assistant General Manager, Carol Parker, who has over 18 years of hotel experience.



“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands. “At Fairfield by Marriott, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Southport is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel.



The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.



The new guestroom design is impactful, unique and addresses the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. The room was designed with the modern traveler’s needs to stay productive on the road in mind without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each room features an ergonomic workstation, a comfortable chair, mini-refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.



Fairfield by Marriott General Manager, Eleanor Erickson, said during the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, “We are proud to bring Marriott to Southport-Oak Island and we are excited about serving the community with our special kind of southern hospitality.”



Carol Parker

910-454-0016



marriott.com/ilmfs



