Axiomtek’s Robust, Low Power-Consumption Embedded System with Rich and Customizable Features for Harsh Industrial Environments – The eBOX626-311-FL

The eBOX626-311-FL is a highly-integrated platform with high performance and reliability, with extensive I/O choices.

City of Industry, CA, October 23, 2020 --(



The robust eBOX626-311-FL offers a wide temperature range of -40°C to +60°C and 3 Grms vibration resistance. Additionally, it features a wide range 9V to 36V DC power input with over-voltage protection (OVP), under-voltage protection (UVP) and short current protection (SCP). Users can quickly and easily change power modes with the embedded system’s AT/ATX switch. The eBOX626-311-FL has one 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM socket for up to 8GB of memory. Its rich I/O interfaces include two Gigabit Ethernet ports with Intel® Ethernet Controller I211-AT, two RS-232/422/485 ports, one RS-232 port, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one audio port, one VGA port, one lockable HDMI port and four SMA-type antenna connectors. For communications, the eBOX626-311-FL has two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots for WLAN/WWAN/mSATA modules, as well as a SIM card socket. It is equipped with one 2.5” SATA HDD and one mSATA for additional storage.



The feature-rich eBOX626-311-FL offers Axiomtek’s exclusive AMS.AXView software, which includes intelligent remote manageability features. The Intel® Atom-based system runs on Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. Its flexible mounting options include VESA mount, wall mount and DIN-rail mount.



“The eBOX626-311-FL is a highly-integrated platform with high performance and reliability, with extensive I/O choices. It is designed with rugged features and an IP40-rated rugged aluminum extrusion and steel case for reliable operation in harsh environments,” said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “The low power-consumption, customizable eBOX626-311-FL is an ideal cost-effective solution for industrial applications.”



The eBOX626-311-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Low power consumption Intel® Atom® processor x5-E3940

- One 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of memory

- Feature-rich with two GbE LANs, three COMs and six USB ports

- Offers one 2.5” SATA drive bay and mSATA for additional storage

- Expandable with two PCIe Mini Card slots and one SIM card slot

- Reliable operation with wide temperature range from -40 to +60°C and enhanced security with TPM 1.2 support

- Features support for Axiomtek’s AMS.AXView intelligent remote device monitoring software for IIoT



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



