AppJetty Rolls Out AppJetty Delivery Date Manager for Shopify Store Owners

A delivery date app to streamline your delivery operations.

With the freedom it gives to customers to pick a delivery date of their choice, AppJetty Delivery Date Manager is a go-to app for Shopify store owners looking to streamline their delivery operations.



“Customers are smart today and keep looking for more personalization options while shopping online. Out of several ways to personalize their online shopping experience, letting them choose a preferable delivery date and time slot is a great idea. So here we are with our latest Shopify delivery date scheduler app - AppJetty Delivery Date Manager for Shopify store owners. Besides allowing customers to choose a preferable Shopify delivery date and time slot, this app enables store owners to define working and non-working days and hours, cut-off time, order processing time, and more that make it a perfect fit for Shopify store owners. We are pretty confident that this app will also prove to be successful just like our other Shopify apps and especially the Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler that is like the ‘Magento counterpart’ of Shopify Delivery Date Manager,” said Maulik Shah, the CEO.



“The E-commerce industry is booming today and out-of-the-box ideas are revolutionizing it further. If you have to stay relevant, you must adopt the latest e-commerce trends. Keeping this ever-growing competition in mind, we have come up with AppJetty Delivery Date Manager - our own Shopify Delivery Date Scheduler app. It has got customizable delivery date picker, shipping configuration options, calendar view of orders, and Zero-Contact Delivery Option - a must-have feature in the ongoing pandemic times, and a few other next-gen features that are sure to help Shopify businesses engage their customers well and boost sales. Excited to see the response this app gets,” said Namita Sheth, Product Owner (Shopify) at AppJetty.



AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. They also provide customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.



They started their journey in Shopify apps with their first Shopify app - AppJetty Language Translator launched a few months back. Since then, they have garnered immense positive reviews and sales through the subsequent Shopify apps like AppJetty GeoIP Redirect, AppJetty Dropshipping Solution, and others they rolled out.



