The Fastfit Centre Moves Into Merseyside's Biggest Tyre Bay

The Fastfit Centre, a St Helens auto garage, now boasts the biggest tyre bay in Merseyside.

As well as boosting its storage capacity to allow it to offer an even wider range of tyres and car parts, the new headquarters has allowed The Fastfit Centre to offer a larger array of automotive repairs. The auto mechanics at the company are now able to perform even more fast fixes in-house, from tyres in St Helens to motorhome and caravan parts.



Although the move looks set to make a massive difference to the company, the distance travelled is small – previously, the Fastfit Centre was at 230 Boundary Road, but it has moved just next door, to 232 Boundary Road.



Mark Coakley, director of the Fastfit Centre, said, "We've been looking forwards to the move for months, and to now be able to call ourselves Merseyside's biggest tyre bay and auto garage is a dream come true!



"My team and I are really excited to get the full potential out of our new space and to revolutionise the local automotive repair sector.



"We were already delighted to be able to offer a comfortable and relaxing space for drivers to wait while they got their cars repaired, but our plans for this new building are mind-blowing!



"Watch this space!"



Mark Coakley

+441744808586



www.thefastfitcentre.co.uk



