ARI Retail Management Software Releases Gift Shop POS Solutions

Ari makes shopping for gifts a memorable experience with its gifted POS software.

Gift shops will never go out of trend. People flock to gift shops to select gifts for their near and dear ones on festivals, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. Therefore, it is immensely necessary to make the experience of gift shoppers an unforgettable one so that they come again.



IT solutions, specifically the POS system, make it a possibility that gift shoppers enjoy their time in the shop and face no hassles in the selection, purchase, and payment processes. Such POS systems, with integrated features of multi-store management, better inventory management, running promotional campaigns, generation of insightful reports and analytics, and others drive sales for the retailers.



The Managing Director of Web Masters, Mr. Rahul Doshi talks about the uniqueness of Ari’s Gift Shop POS software. He says, "Inventory management is a key requirement in gift shops since a wide range of articles are required to be kept in the store to attract customers, which may not get purchased. Another reason is the seasonal demand for few products that require inventory stock to be cycled through seasons or festivals. Our solution assists in managing products’ movement in the ecosystem from the vendor to back-office to the store."



The analytical dashboard and reporting feature generates reports of overall sales, customers, and promotions that aid retailers in decision-making. It can run offers and promotions on selected days or seasons to attract customers and hence, improve sales. The company offers multiple integrations in marketing, accounting, and analytics to give additional benefits that can unburden your retailing experience. The possible integrations include MailChimp, Xero, Retail Insight, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and many more.



Mr. Doshi adds, "To enable your customers a comprehensive, customized and hassle-free gift shopping and give your business a boost, use Ari’s robust Gift Shop Retail POS Solution."



Disclaimer:



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ari is a retail management solution with different modules and configurations available to suit different industry sectors and needs. Ari's retail POS software enables retailers to improve customer experience through its automation feature. It is a product of Web Masters, an IT solutions provider having offices in UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, and India. The company is a vendor for other products, including CRM, ERP, cloud and productivity, and business intelligence solutions.

Disclaimer:

All product and company names, including QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Xero, Mailchimp, etc., are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of them does not imply any endorsement by them.

