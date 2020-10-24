SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Module for Renault Megane CC II Price Reduction

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the Renault Megane CC II. It enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch function.

Las Vegas, NV, October 24, 2020 --(



With it the convertible top can be operated while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch, a brief tap of the top button is all it takes to open and close the convertible top automatically. The cumbersome continuous pressing is no longer necessary. The driver quickly has both hands back on the steering wheel.



In addition, the all-window button in the interior can be operated with One-Touch. With just one touch, all windows are automatically closed. When starting and stopping the engine, the convertible top movement is not interrupted. If required, the convertible top control can be completely deactivated.



All functions can be programmed according to personal wishes. The USB port attached to the SmartTOP makes it possible to configure the module on your home PC/MAC. In addition, software updates can be uploaded, which Mods4cars makes available to customers free of charge.



A plug-and-play adapter is included in delivery. This provides a simple connection between SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics by simply plugging them together. Connectors in OEM quality guarantee a 100% fit accuracy.



The comfort control for the Renault Megane CC II is now available for 149.00 Euro plus tax.



Mods4cars produces SmartTOP convertible top controls for all current roadster and convertible models since 2001. The following car brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.



A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/XN1rDxC2Kos



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



