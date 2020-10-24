Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group, Named One of the "Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK"

Congratulations to Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group, for being recognized as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK by The CEO Magazine. His visionary leadership, passion and dedication have guided N-and Group through 5 years of continous growth.

Bristol, United Kingdom, October 24, 2020 --(



Adam Patrick, Managing Editor of The CEO Magazine says, “Tarcisio’s mindset is driven by performance, collaboration and adaptability. The way he is actively working around traditional corporate hurdles, and how he moves the needle on innovative endeavors to solve complex problems and positively transform the industry is refreshing. It is an honor to recognize Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group as one among the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK who is a true inspiration.”



To read the 2-page article:

Visit the Newsroom page of our website to read the full article



About N-and Group

N-and Group specialize in the design, development and manufacturing of engineering products and software platforms to revolutionize the way human-machine interaction works.



We identify, develop and adapt the most suitable technology to bridge gaps of unsatisfied demands in the market leading to new revenue streams for businesses, while maximizing efficiency and creating enhanced new user experiences.



N-and also accompanies clients through their technology acquisition or upgrade journey, scouting cutting-edge technologies, providing guidance and support every step of the way, from business case definition to integration, from conception to mass production.



